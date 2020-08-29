The NBA returns with a tribute Chadwick Boseman, hero of ‘Black Panther’

The NBA playoffs fought again in the bubble of Disney world (Orlando) with a heartfelt tribute to the African-American actor Chadwick boseman, renowned equality activist and star of the superhero movie Black Panther, died at the age of 43 as a result of colon cancer. The actor gave life to the first black superhero with his own film, which broke box office records in 2018. He also played in the film 42 to Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to break the racial barrier and gain access to Big leagues in 1947.

Milwaukee, the team that forced the stoppage in protest against a new racial aggression, prevailed Orlando by 118-104, concluding the series 4-1 and accessing the semifinal of the Eastern Conference in which it will be measured with Miami. The star of the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, with 28 points and 17 rebounds, the Montenegrin center of Los Magic, Nikola Vuceciv (22 points and 18 rebounds).







