The NBA begins an atypical preseason with four games

The NBA returns this July 22 after 133 days off by the expansion of the coronavirus in U.S. It will be the start of an atypical preseason in the ‘bubble’ created for the occasion within the complex of Disney World in Orlando, where four games will kick off a preparation that will end on July 30 with the resumption of official competition.

A total of 22 teams, including those who held playoff positions in March and the contenders for the final phase, are isolated in three hotels within the complex under strict security measures to prevent contagion. After four months without competing and to avoid injuries due to inactivity, the first matches will have a shorter duration, with a total of 40 minutes instead of the usual 48.













The matches of the first day

LA Clippers – Orlando (21:00 España), Denver – Washington (21.30 h), Brooklyn – New Orleans (1.00 h) y Miami – Sacramento (2.00 h)

The players traveled to Florida between July 7 and 9 to start training and starting tonight they will begin a preseason in which each team will play a total of three games between July 22 and 28. These will be the games that will be played on the opening day: LA Clippers – Orlando (9:00 p.m. Spain), Denver – Washington (9:30 p.m.), Brooklyn – New Orleans (1:00 a.m.) and Miami – Sacramento (2:00 a.m.).

During these days the players have had access to seven training courts, in addition to the three halls (The Arena, HP Field House and VISA Athletic Center) that have been enabled for the occasion and adapted for television.

They will be especially delicate games for the physical state of the players, as several coaches have warned. “We’re going to try to be very careful with the number of minutes players have in a row,” said Magic coach Steve Clifford.









One of the most fit players to come to the competition will be Giannis Antetokounmpo, last year’s MVP who in April claimed not to have access to a basket or gym during the break but has now acknowledged that it was not true: “Someone thought that I did not have access to a gym. I said that to try to get a little ahead of the competition. “







