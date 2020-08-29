The NBA and the players announce the return of the playoffs this Saturday

The NBA and the players union of the American league announced this Friday in an official statement the return of the competition of the playoffs for this saturday, after two days of postponements in protest of the Jacob Blake case, who was shot seven times by the police.

Both organizations also offered a joint statement on social justice and racial equality. The executive director of the NBPA, Michele Roberts, and the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver, were in charge of issuing the joint statement highlighting the constructive conversations that both parties had in order to know the next steps to promote their objectives. social.













Three agreed commitments

“All parties agreed to resume NBA playoff games on Saturday, August 29 with the understanding that the league together with the players will work to enact three commitments,” the text highlights.

The first will be that the NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives of players, coaches and governors, that will focus on a wide range of topics, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement and advocacy for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

The second will be framed in that all cities where the league franchise owns and controls the ownership of the pavilions, will collaborate with local election officials to convert the facility into a polling place for the 2020 general elections in order to allow a secure in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID.

The empty court for the fifth game of the series between the Bucks and the Magic

(Kevin C. Cox / AP)













“While the third will be that the league will work with the players and our network partners to create and include advertisements in every NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic participation in national and local elections and raising awareness about access and opportunities for voters, ”the statement continues.

"These commitments," he adds, "follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice and creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment. of the black community ". "We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and to continue working together, in Orlando and across all NBA team markets, to drive meaningful and sustainable change," the statement concludes.



