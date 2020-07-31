The MotoGP World Championship 2020 remains in 14 races in Europe

Finally, andhe 2020 MotoGP World Championship, compacted by the effects of the pandemic of the Covid-19, will be reduced to 14 grand prizes, as announced Dorna, the END and the WRITTEN BY. That is to say, the 13 events in Europe already planned since June plus a final race, on November 22, most likely in Portimão (Portugal).





The shortest championship

From the 20 possible races it goes to only 14 in MotoGP (15 in Moto2 and Moto3), with the last fall of the three uncertain in Malaysia, Thailand and Argentina

As announced by the manager Dorna Sports, with the International Federation (FIM) and the Team Association (IRTA), are canceled the GP’s Argentina, of Thailand and of Malaysia, the three who aspired to complete the calendar, which had already been postponed since the beginning of the year.









To complete the 13 predetermined grand prizes, the championship organizers have added a 14th race which will be the last, following the two appointments that will take place in Valencia, and which will take place on the weekend of November 20-22 in the circuit of the Algarve, in Portugal, for gathering the best weather and light conditions at those times of the year.





More Thai GP

Dorna Sports has extended the Thai GP contract to 2026, in part offsetting its absence this year

Dorna has closed with the promoters of the Thai GP an extension of the contract to continue playing races in the cChang Chang de Buriram until the 2026. The Thai track, 200 km north of Bangkok, has been on the World Cup since 2018.

According to Carmelo Ezpeleta, executive director of Dorna Sports, “it is a great sadness to announce the cancellation of the GPs in Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia this season, and they will be greatly missed in the 2020 calendar.”





Definitive

This is the 2020 calendar

Qatar GP, Losail, March 8. DISPUTED (only Moto2 and Moto3)

1. Spanish GP, Jerez, July 19. DISPUTED

2. Andalusian GP, ​​Jerez, July 26. DISPUTED

3. Czech Republic GP, Brno, August 9

4. Austrian GP, ​​Red Bull Ring, August 16

5. Styrian GP, ​​Red Bull Ring, August 23

6. GP of San Marino, Misano, September 13









7. Emilia Romagna GP, Misano, September 20

8. GP of Catalonia, Barcelona-Catalonia, 27 September

9. French GP, Le Mans, October 11

10. GP of Aragon, Motorland, October 18

11. Teruel GP, Motorland, October 25

12. European GP, ​​Cheste, November 8

13. GP of the Valencian Community, Cheste, 15 November

14. Portuguese GP, Portimão, 22 November







