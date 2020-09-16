The motion of censure reaches 14,100 overnight signatures to end the term

The motion of censure against the president of the Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and your board has reached 14,100 signatures when there is only one day to end the term. For the process to go ahead and vote on, you need 16,520 supports, that supposes 15% of the electoral census culé.

The promoters of the motion, among which are the pre-candidates Jordi Farré, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández In addition to eight opinion groups from Barcelona, ​​they collected the ballots on August 31 and since then they had 14 business days to collect signatures, a deadline that expires today, September 16.









Joan Laporta, former president of Barça and a pre-candidate for the elections, encouraged Barça members from his twitter account to sign: “I have already signed and if I could I would sign twenty thousand more times to make Bartolomé and his board go. They have done a lot of damage to Barça and they don’t deserve to continue another minute. Today is the last day, if you have not done it already, there is still time !!! ”, wrote Laporta, who supports the motion but has not pushed it.

In the last hours the registration of the number of signatures has accelerated, since just 24 hours ago the organizers of the measure announced that they had reached 12,700 supporters. A great pace that, however, would be insufficient to achieve the 2,420 signatures that they still need at least.

The president of Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu. (EFE)



In addition, the organizers of the motion estimate that 5% of the signatures will be discarded by default, among other reasons. If they manage to pass the court once the notary certifies the valid signatures, the process will be put to a vote and only if 66% vote in favor of the motion will the current board of directors have to abandon the management of the club.









The motion of censure began when Leo Messi communicated through a burofax his intention to leave Barça. The candidates demanded immediate elections but in the face of the directive’s refusal, the candidate Jordi Farré went to the club’s offices to officially process the process against Bartomeu and his board.







