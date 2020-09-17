The motion of censure delivers 20,731 signatures and corners Bartomeu

Josep Maria Bartomeu, again against the ropes. It is his natural state in recent months because his fronts have multiplied but he is increasingly cornered. This Thursday the promoters of the platform More than a motion, which groups eight opinion groups from Barcelona, ​​plus the candidates Jordi Farré, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández Alá, handed over to Barça 20,731 signatures for a vote of no confidence to take place

against the management of the board of directors. They need at least 16,521 of those supports to be valid so that the partners receive a call to the polls but not for an election, but to decide if Bartomeu and his team continue in the armchair for a few more months, until the elections scheduled for March 21 and 22, or have to leave earlier By the back door.









What seemed unlikely is very close to becoming reality. At the height of the pandemic, at the end of the summer and without matches at the Camp Nou to collect rubrics, the promoters of the motion, led by Farré, have managed to capture much of the outrage of the Blaugrana partner, a partner who has attended with amazement to the collapse of his team by 2-8 in the Champions as a corollary to a string of controversies and terrible decisions, with Messi proclaiming his willingness to leave, an aging team, a board that lost discrepant elements at Easter and a club involved in more than one judicial problem, such as Barçagate.

A van loaded with signatures (Llibert Teixidó)



Given this scenario More than a motion he made his way as he walked, mainly through social networks, and he appeared yesterday at the club with that high volume of signatures. From here on, the Board of the vote of censure has 10 business days to be constituted and another 10 business days to validate or not the signatures. In 2008, 96.53% de the 9,473 rubrics delivered by Oriol Giralt against the Laporta board and in 1998 the same happened with 94.18% of the support collected by the Elefant Blau against the Núñez board.













The amount

The promoters of the motion assure that they have brought more than 4,000 more signatures to the club than required





If they are accepted, the vote of no confidence will be called, a vote that would take place between the beginning of October and the beginning of November depending on whether or not the deadlines established by the statutes are exhausted, with October 1 as the earliest possible date (something very unlikely) and November 5 as the latest. If the signatures were validated, the cabals inside the club were more towards the end of October or the beginning of November. That is, the assembly of delegates, scheduled for October 25, is right now on the wing.

Even if the partners were called to vote, it would not be easy for the motion to win Because in order for Bartomeu and his directors to resign, two thirds (66.6%) or more of the voters would have to request it, provided that a minimum of 10% of the electoral roll participates. Neither Elefant Blau with 35.5% of the votes nor Oriol Giralt, with 60.6%, achieved their goal but the second was close. To the point that it caused great wear and tear on the Laporta board, which saw eight executives leave in disagreement with its continuity.













The statutes

If in the end there is a vote of no confidence, which now

it is very likely, the motion would need to obtain two-thirds of the votes





If the supporters of the motion obtain two-thirds, then an electoral stage would open in the club. A management committee would be constituted, which would have a maximum period of three months to call the elections. Once the call is made, the period for the elections to take place would be about 35 days. It should be remembered that the management committee would be led by the president of the Barça economic commission, in this case Carles Tusquets. It would be venturing a lot to specify a possible date for the elections but the situation in which the club would remain, in the middle of the season, invites us to think that the manager would not delay its call too much. It’s hard to venture a possible election date but December or later January would appear as plausible months. Curious when only eight days ago the Bartomeu board announced that it was calling elections for March 20 and 21.











One of the visible faces of the motion, Víctor Font, was congratulated on the collection of signatures. “We thank the groups promoting the motion of censure and the partners who have staged an unprecedented mobilization in defense of the democratic right to be heard,” Font wrote on her Twitter account.







