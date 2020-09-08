The motion of censure against Bartomeu reaches 7,500 signatures

The promoters of the motion of censure against the president of the Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and his board have reached the 7,500 signatures, which represent practically half of the necessary supports. The promoters of the motion, among which are the candidates for the elections Jordi Farré, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández16,520 signatures are required for the motion to be voted on.

“Nine days after the end of the signature submission deadline, we have practically reached half the number of signatures required,” explained Farré, who was the main promoter, on his twitter account. Font has also celebrated the success to date, which has been echoed in social networks by the large number of firms.













If the necessary support is reached, which accounts for 15% of the electoral roll, the motion will be put to a vote and only if they reach 66% of the votes in favor will the current board of directors abandon the management of the club.

The motion of censure against the current Barça managers started when Lionel Messi announced through a burofax his intention to leave the Barça entity. Officially, the signature collection period began on September 1, a day after the promoters collected the ballots at the club’s facilities.

In addition to the three candidates, eight other opinion groups from Barcelona (Compromisaris FCB Dignitat Blaugrana, Cor Blaugrana, El Senyor Ramon, La Resistencia del Palau, Manifest Blaugrana Seguiment FCB and Noies Twitter) support the motion, since, among other reasons , they understand that “there is an excessive judicialization of the club, there is a lack of transparency in several investigated cases and due to the sporting failure in the main sections”.

The absence of matches at the Camp Nou, which would also be without an audience, makes the collection more complicated and to achieve the minimum support, the promoters have enabled 50 signature collection points in Barcelona and two crowdfunding have been opened to finance part of the logistics costs of the motion.



