The motion of censure against Bartomeu reaches 12,700 signatures

The promoters of the motion of censure against the board of the president of the Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, have reached the 12,700 signatures, an insufficient amount to carry out the process when only a little more than a day remains to close the period for collecting support. Time is running out.

The minimum number of signatures required by the statutes of the Barcelona club is 16,520, which represents 15% of the electoral roll, and September 16 is the last day to gain supporters for the cause. Taking into account the short time and the subsequent screening, when ballots are discarded by default, it seems unlikely that the motion will go ahead.













Despite this, the promoters of the motion, which includes the candidates for the presidency Jordi Farré, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández as well as eight opinion groups from Barcelona, ​​do not lose faith in reaching the goal. To do this, through the portal enabled for the motion, they report the more than 50 signatures collection points distributed mainly throughout Catalonia.

The motion of censure against the current managers of the Barcelona entity was born as a result of Messi’s intention to leave the club, communicated through a burofax, which finally did not bear fruit. The candidates demanded the holding of immediate elections, but the directive’s refusal led to the initiation of the motion.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of Barça. (AFP)













If the minimum number of signatures required by the club’s bylaws is reached within 14 business days, the motion of censure will be put to a vote and only if 66% of the votes support the motion will the current board have to leave the club. If the process does not go ahead, the current directors will close their mandate on March 20 and 21, when the presidential elections have been called.

For its part, the Barcelona team continues its preseason under the command of the new coach, Ronald Koeman, and tomorrow they will play the second preseason friendly against Girona. The Barcelona players played a first friendly last Saturday against Nàstic de Tarragona with a comfortable victory (3-1).







