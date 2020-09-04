The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, rules out public in stadiums

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa he sees no possibility of the public returning to the stadiums anytime soon. This has been stated in an interview in the Ser string in which he considers that although the public could enter the stadiums, there would be high concentrations of people at the entrances.

For all this, Illa believes that fans still cannot return to the stadiums, at least in this reboot of the championship. “It is not wise to have high concentrations of people. Within the stadium, it is possible to keep a distance, but what is worrying is the accesses. The circumstances do not exist to allow it ”, he assured. The Spanish League begins on October 12.















The minister also referred to the situation of the pandemic in our country and at this time sees a generalized confinement of the population unnecessary, as occurred in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nor does he see a “perimeter confinement” of Madrid for the increase in infections.

“Now the perimeter confinement of Madrid does not proceed,” Illa said in an interview in Ser Catalunya when asked about the statements of the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, who said yesterday that 80% of the cases of infections from the community come to them “from the radioactive viral bomb that was planted in Madrid.”







The minister explained that important conurbations, such as Barcelona or Madrid, are spaces where the measures to contain the virus “have to be very well thought out”, but he stressed that, in general, “a good job is being done everywhere ”.



