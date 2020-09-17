The millionaire loss of income in world football due to Covid-19

The stoppage of football due to the Covid-19 pandemic is having and will have dire economic consequences for the global football business. The FIFA estimated this Wednesday a loss of revenue of around € 12 billion and announced that 150 national federations of the 211 that make it up and four confederations have already requested aid from the Covid-19 Support Plan, endowed with 1.26 billion for grants and loans.

Olli Rehn, president of the FIFA commission in charge of the program and vice president of the Governance Committee, provided details of the development of the plan, which in its third phase includes grants of 1 million dollars for associations and 500,000 dollars more for women’s football and 2 million for the confederations.













FIFA estimates a cost of 12,000 million euros





Rehn said that according to estimates from FIFA and external experts, “the general situation before the COVID-19 pandemic was that football at the member association and club level was worth approximately € 39 billion” and that that was the forecast for 2020 “in case the pandemic had not occurred.”

“FIFA reacted to mitigate the dramatic effect of the pandemic on football and its economy. It is in a strong financial position and the entire organization is committed to it, “said the Finn, who considered that the validity of the plan will depend on the evolution of the situation in 2021.

According to this program, all federations have at their disposal a solidarity grant of 1 million dollars to be paid in two installments -500,000 from July of this year and 500,000 from January 2021- and another more than 500,000 specifically for women’s football also since last July. They can also apply for interest-free loans of up to 35% of their annual income audited and submitted to FIFA before March 1, 2020.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, putting on a mask (Reuters)













Regardless of income, federations have the right to apply for one or more loans totaling $ 500,000. None may exceed a maximum of 5 million. Since last July, the confederations have also been entitled to receive a grant of 2 million dollars and to request one or more loans totaling a total value of 4 million dollars.

Olli Rehn stood out the great damage that the stoppage of football has caused in Europe and South America mainly, as well as the lack of public in the resumption of some competitions. “Member clubs and associations in Europe were the most affected in absolute terms, but relatively they have suffered the most outside of Europe, especially in South America,” he noted.





Support plan requirements





He also spoke of the requirements included in the aid plan on the destination of these and their fulfillment, supervised by a steering committee. “I am used to complaints about compliance requirements, but compliance and governance are very important in every association and confederation that asks for this aid,” added Rehn, who is also the governor of his country’s bank.

The plan requires that the funds be used for activities aimed at restarting competitions, protocols for doing so, the participation of national teams in tournaments, the hiring of personnel, the maintenance of football infrastructures and the payment of administrative and operational expenses, among others, in addition to the finalist destination of the game for women’s football.







