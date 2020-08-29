The Messi case goes for a long time

The second burofax is about to fall. This time with advance notice. Yesterday morning the Messi they anticipated their intentions to the club. “Leo is not going to have the PCR tests. And on Monday he will not go to training either. ” The position of the Argentine soccer player has not changed over the days, nor has the peculiar way of communicating it. The decision not to continue next season at FC Barcelona is firm and has no turning back. Making it happen however is not going to be as simple as it was probably imagined.





The obstacle for Messi does not lie in his irrevocable will, but in the legal gap chosen to cancel the validity of the contract that binds him (linked him, according to him) to the Barça until 2021. Barcelona’s legal services consider it unsound, so the board does not intend to give in.

Advised by his lawyers, Messi considers it coherent not to start the preseason with his (ex) teammates. In his opinion, the release clause that allowed him to leave the club at the end of the season since 2017 has been implemented, so it would be incongruous to appear in the sports city of Sant Joan Despí as if nothing had happened. It happens that the date stipulated as the deadline to communicate their departure was June 10 and the first burofax was sent on August 25. At Barcelona they maintain that there is no discussion because the date dictates any other consideration. The opposing party considers that the indispensable condition was to say goodbye once the course was over, and that has been done by Messi, that if he could not do it before it was because the pandemic extended the calendar until the end of August.





All the ingredients of the conflict lead in the same direction: this will go on for a long time and the non-resolution of the problem will cloud an environment that is already contaminated.

Josep Maria Bartomeu he has re-established communication with the Messi. With the father you telephone, with the son you whatsappea . But there is no progress in the respective positions. The footballer wants to leave and the president is strictly opposed. The non-presentation of Messi to training will force Barcelona to make a move. In the case of Arthur, the last member of the staff who was absent without justification, they acted with determination: opening of the file and suspension of salary while the term of his absence lasted. We will see if the deal is repeated with the best player in the club’s history.













Bartomeu has not changed his speech in private. If Messi calls him, he answers the same as his fellow board members. That the Argentine is the best player in the squad, that he is non-transferable, that Ronald Koeman he wants him for his new project and that the last renewal offer presented by the entity is still in force, parked by the player at the end of last June. The Dutch coach has clear ideas, says Bartomeu, he is finally going to change the structures of the first team from top to bottom to reimpose the culture of effort, lost in Valverde’s third season and definitely with Quique Setien, and wants to give Messi the command to protect that transition. The president wants to convince Messi of this, despite the fact that he is fed up with what he considers a reiteration of unfulfilled promises on the part of the box. There are directors of the board who do not understand why Messi, no matter how upset he is with the leadership, does not exhaust his contract and tries with Koeman, knowing that if he goes wrong he will be able to announce his departure, with the contract already exhausted without any valid interpretations, in a few months. With margin also to consult and assess the plans of the president who is elected in March. In deference to his 20 years at the club. Messi, on the other hand, does not want to legitimize this board for another day.













What will happen if the positions remain so far apart? It is difficult to foresee it, but, today, the president of Barcelona and his board do not want to go down in history as the signatories of the farewell to the most powerful legend in the club’s history, so if he decides, protected by the FIFA, obtain the transfer to sign for another club, a traumatic measure is not ruled out, consisting of denouncing the player. First before FIFA itself for breach of contract and then before the ordinary courts for dealing with a labor dispute. Those denounced would be Messi but also the complicit club that protects him on his departure.





One thing, defends the board, is to leave amicably as they did myths of the height of Xavi or Iniesta, who chose exotic destinations not to compete with Barça, and another to change Barça for one of the direct rivals in Europe, be it Manchester City or PSG, the two best-placed giants with sufficient financial muscle to support a multi-million dollar operation of this caliber.













What does the Barça leadership expect? Do not reach this extreme situation trusting that precisely those potentially buyer clubs, aware that a complaint could end in defeat in the courts, do not dare to take the step. In the worst case, a judge could rule in favor of Barça, who will always claim the 700 million euros stipulated in the termination clause of their contract.

For now, Bartomeu has broken with the law firm Cuatrecasas. Hired by Barça, they have been advising Messi for a long time. Lately, to guide you on your way out.





