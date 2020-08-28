The masked Tour de France

He Tour de France he thought that the later the better. Faced with the initial proposal to start on August 1 or, at the latest, on the 8th, he preferred to wait and considered that concentrating efforts on August 29 was the most judicious measure. But now, a few hours before the launch of the 107th edition of the most famous cycling competition in the world, not everything looks the same.

In France, the pandemic is out of control and sanitary measures are increased. Twenty-one of the 101 French departments have gone on red alert, the French Government has just announced. And now there is no going back. The Tour must leave Nice tomorrow, in the same way that the French authorities confirm that next Monday they must open the schools for the new course and the holiday periods are closing in the face of the inexorable threat of the arrival of September.









It is the famous rentrée (pronounce with the most guttural r you can get), which in France floods all the activities these days. And the Tour, the quintessential itinerant competition, which today can wander through a region on red alert (as is the case of Nice and the Maritime Alps) and tomorrow be in another one of softer color, rears its head. Right now. In the rentrée of the coronavirus.





On alert

The pandemic runs rampant in France and the race increases preventive health measures

New limitations were added to the health measures already in force yesterday. In the first two stages, which take place in the surroundings of Nice this weekend, there will be no spectators without a mask. Nor can you park any car in the programmed mountain passes. The prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes has advanced that in his territory the Tour will be held in a situation of “almost closed door”.

The tight regime that affects the Tour this year has already caused the first visible effects. The race used to displace about five thousand people daily and there will be only three thousand this 2020. The advertising caravan that precedes the passage of cyclists and crammed small gifts to patient spectators will consist of about one hundred vehicles, compared to the usual 160 in previous years.

A good part of the reduction in numbers of the Tour family comes from televisions. Only two channels have kept their special envoys: the Italian RAI and the German ZDF. The rest have chosen to broadcast from the studios of their respective capitals, as TVE has already been doing in recent Tours. Even the French chain, with an impressive media display on the Tour, has opted for discretion. France Télévisions has reduced its team of displaced persons, from 150 to 50. The announcement will also be made, exceptionally, from Paris.









The 190 televisions broadcasting the Tour de France have not changed their bet on the race, but the hustle and bustle of technicians, cameras and commentators, the mobile kitchens and dining rooms and the jumble of cables that met annually in the so-called Technical Zone of the Tour remains half reduced. If it usually occupied nine thousand square meters (except in high ends) this time 5,500 will suffice. The Tour tries to survive masked.







