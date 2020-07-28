The Manning, the Rockefeller of the NFL

The United States is not a monarchy (although the Americans are fascinated by it) but it does have an aristocracy, in its own way, political, industrial, or banking dynasties like the Kennedy, the Bush, the Rockefeller, the Vanderbilt, the Ford, the Walton… In sports, royalty is the Manning, Father Archie, and sons Peyton and Eli, all of them quarterbacks from the NFL, with four Super Bowl rings and countless records in his possession.

It is a dynasty that, for the time being at least, has come to an end with retirement at the end of Eli Manning’s last campaign after sixteen seasons as the most emblematic figure of los New York Giants, in which he played 210 consecutive games (extraordinary durability in a sport as brutal as football), he accumulated more than 57,000 yards passing the ball and completed 366 touchdowns.













A legend

The speed limit at the University of Mississippi is 18 miles, the number Archie Manning wore

The dynasty was founded by his father Archie, and not precisely on the basis of winning games. In 1971 he joined the New Orleans Saints from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), and in 1982 he was transferred to the Houston Oilers. During that long decade, a good quarterback on a bad auction team was fed up with losing games, ending the seasons with two wins and twelve losses (1975), three and eleven (1977), or one and fifteen (1980). Followers no longer bothered to whistle and boo, but they went to the superdome with paper bags that covered their faces, so as not to look.

But despite this, a great love story arose between Archie and the city. The player arrived at 22 years old, driving a red corvette given to him by a local Chevrolet dealer in exchange for putting his face on the ads. The car had a huge nose, which he had the habit of crashing into the vehicles in front of him. Once, when he had just debuted, a driver came out enraged to scold him (or something else) after such an incident, but realizing who it was asked for an autograph. Even the police allowed him to skip traffic lights or exceed the speed limit (if it had been black, another rooster would have crowed).









We fight for a city as we fight for a woman, we abandoned it but we did not let another take it from us, says one of the characters in The Alexandria Quartet by Lawrence Durrell. Archie Manning never left New Orleans on his own, only when his team decided, already in the twilight of his career, to trade him for another, younger quarterback. Transferred to the Houston Oilers, he kept his home in the city of Mardi Gras, and his family would see him play on the weekends. And when his wife Olivia (a southern Mississippi) experienced the Minnesota cold, decided that this was not for her, she put the children in the car and turned south.

Archie Manning was always a guy who made himself loved. On the Ole Miss University campus in the city of Oxford, the speed limit is eighteen miles per hour because on the shirt he wore number 18. And even though each and every one of his eleven years with the Saints he lost more games than he won, and never made it to the playoffs, he is still stopped today when he goes out to dinner or have a drink, or jog along the streetcars down Saint Charles Avenue, and a visit to his home in the Garden District is featured on the tourist circuits. Upon retirement, he was not without work as a radio analyst and product sponsor.









Cooper’s career, his eldest son, was prematurely cut short by injury (he recycled himself as an entrepreneur in the energy sector), but the dynasty continued – and with much greater success – with Peyton and Eli, winner each of two Super Bowls. The first was an extraordinarily cerebral quarterback, first in Indianapolis and then in Denver, who worked out a kind of secret formula before every game with keywords (car brands, movie titles, names of famous players like Johnny Unitas) that meant tactics concrete and varied according to the circumstances. His classmates remember that what was most difficult for them was memorizing everything. On recordings from his later days, with the Broncos, he is heard screaming Omaha, Omaha, and no one ever found out what he meant. It is one of the NFL’s best kept secrets.

Eli is the antithesis of the modern quarterback, and he never ran with the ball, but he twice defeated the Brady Patriots in the Super Bowl. He just wanted to play with the Giants, and fell in love with New York like his father in New Orleans. You fight for a city as you fight for a woman.







