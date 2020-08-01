The Madrid Masters hangs in the balance by the coronavirus

Virtually all sports have resumed activity after the long break for coronavirus

and tennis is one of the few that remains unemployed, still wary of the threat of the virus. The circuit will resume in the United States in August and in September it will be the turn of the Mutua Madrid OpenAlthough the organizers of the Spanish tournament are pessimistic about the contagions in the Spanish capital.

He Madrid Masters 1000 is scheduled between September 12 and 20 but the sprouts in Spanish territory threaten the suspension. “The organizers of the Mutua Madrid Open requested the help of Antonio Zapatero, deputy minister of Public Health, and received the recommendation not to hold the tournament due to the current evolution of the covid-19,” the managers of the event said in a statement.













The tournament at risk

In a meeting where “they expressed their doubts about being able to hold the tournament without health complications affecting players, the public and workers”, the health authorities concluded that the situation “unfortunately worsens day by day”. The outlook is not very encouraging for the Madrid tournament.

Cancellation is on the table, but there is still no firm decision. “They are analyzing and evaluating all possible options in detail, always thinking of guaranteeing the safety of all the members of the tournament,” continued the organization’s brief, which will be very attentive to the evolution of the virus in the coming days to make a final decision. .

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal in a match at the Mutua Madrid Open at the Caja Mágica in Madrid (Dani Duch)



If suspended, the Mutua Madrid Open wants to make the decision with “enough time”. The opinion of the health authorities will weigh heavily, but the stance of the companies Tiriac and Super Slam Ltd, which are the owners of the tournament license, will also be decisive.

At the moment, the resumption of tennis continues for August 22 with the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and will subsequently be followed by the American Grand Slam, the US Open, which is scheduled to start on August 31. After the American tour, tennis will land in Europe with the Kitzbuhel tournament and later it would be the turn of the Mutua Madrid Open, which for now is hanging by a thread.







