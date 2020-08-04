The Madrid Masters 1,000 will not be disputed either

The Mutua Madrid Open 2020, the Masters 1,000 on clay, will not be held in 2020 and joins the list of tournaments that will not be played within the ATP circuit because of the pandemic.

“In an exercise of responsibility with the current situation caused by the Covid-19, and after carefully evaluating the circumstances that the pandemic continues to cause with the competent authorities, the Mutua Madrid Open 2020 will not be held this year after being relocated on the calendar from 12 to 20 September, “said the organization of the tournament in a statement .

Initially scheduled from May 1 to 10In the traditional spring European clay court tour, the organizers of the Mutua Madrid Open worked with ATP and WTA to find a new date within the restructuring of the season, which they set in the third week of September. During this time, the Mutua Madrid Open has created different action protocols to guarantee the safety of all the members of the tournament, receiving the approval of the national health agencies for the measures proposed to prevent and minimize the risks of contagion in the environment of the competition (Caja Mágica and accommodation hotels), a fundamental pillar to hold an event today.













But “following the recommendations of the local health authorities, and after monitoring the situation for months, the organizers of the Mutua Madrid Open have been forced to cancel the tournament due to the difficult situation that covid-19 continues to create at all levels” . After a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, the Community of Madrid announced a few days ago a series of new measures to control the spread of the virus, including reducing social gatherings to 10 people, both in public and in private. , making the viability of holding the tournament more difficult. “We have done our part to celebrate the tournament,” he said. Feliciano López, director of the Mutua Madrid Open. “After the first cancellation in May, we got down to work with the date of September with the hope of having top-level tennis at the Caja Mágica in this bad year for everyone. However, instability is still too high to hold a tournament like this with all the guarantees.

The next edition of the Mutua Madrid Open will take place from April 30 to May 9, 2021 at the Caja Mágica. Those fans who decided to keep their tickets after the postponement of May, have them guaranteed for 2021 with the same location and session.







