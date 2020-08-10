The Madrid Marathon 2020 has been definitively canceled

El EDP Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon (Marathon, Half Marathon and 10k) scheduled for 15 November 2020 has been canceled “After analyzing all the possible alternatives together with the sports authorities of the City Council and the Community of to carry out the celebration of the event”.

“We regret to announce the cancellation of the 2020 edition. We want to convey our sincere gratitude to all the participants and the sponsors who have trusted us once again. Thank you for your patience and for your love in these difficult times,” the organization has collected it’s a statement.

This cancellation, they continue, “is a severe blow to the entire organizational team that, since the health emergency was decreed, has worked tirelessly trying to find a solution to be able to celebrate the race while guaranteeing maximum security measures.”









They ask that the enthusiasm, enthusiasm and solidarity of the runners “help” them to continue working day by day to ensure that the EDP Rock n Roll Madrid Marathon returns in 2021 “with more strength than ever”.

They add that after cancellation, all participants registered for the 2020 edition will receive an email “in the next few days” to be able to choose between the three available options, before August 31, 2020.

You can save the registration for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021. You can also transfer the registration to any of the editions of the years 2022 or 2023, or, on the other hand, request a refund of the registration fee and the extra services contracted.

The Madrid City Council has regretted the cancellation while showing its support and gratitude to the organizers of this sporting event “for their responsibility in these difficult times.” In this sense, the delegate councilor for Sports, Sofía Miranda (Cs), has stated that it is a “sensible” decision taken at a time “of health crisis.” “We deeply appreciate the generosity of the organizers, prioritizing safety above all else,” he added below.









