The League gives the last place of play off to Elche

The entanglement in which the outcome of the Second division by the outbreak of coronavirus which affects the Fuenlabrada It was cleared this Sunday in a somewhat surprising way. The League, shortly before four o’clock in the afternoon, decided that Deportivo-Fuenlabrada postponed last Monday, May 20, may not be played due to force majeure and agreed to inform the Federation that it will be Elche CF, now the sixth-placed team, who occupy the last place in the playoff promotion to First, whose first round is as follows: Girona-Almería and Elche-Zaragoza.

In its communiqué, the League, until now the only sports body prone to defend the position of Fuenlabrada (the secretary of the club’s board of directors is a son of Javier Tebas), insists again on this and support and shows “our absolute appreciation Given the sporting generosity shown by CF Fuenlabrada with its willingness to adhere to the pro-competition principle and abide by the decision chosen by LaLiga between the two solutions proposed by the Club: wait to play the match to the recovery of the players or suspend the game definitely”.













The Fuenlabrada statement

“We are one of the victims”

In a statement issued hours earlier, Fuenlabrada did not expressly renounce playing the postponed match, but it did open the way to accept a solution such as the one later adopted by the League. In a self-exculpatory letter, the Madrid club did not accept any responsibility again and assured “that in no case do we feel responsible for the unfortunate problem that has arisen on the final day of the Second Division but rather one of its main victims, since it has come to truncate the illusion of finding a place in the phase of promotion to the First Division. That we are aware of having strictly followed the protocols and of having followed the instructions that LaLiga has indicated to us at all times, which has not prevented the current situation. ”

Fuenlabrada assured that “in view of the situation created, it is impossible to foresee when and under what conditions the postponed match could be played.” And it ended with the two proposals that the League talks about: “Both the players and the coaching staff are fully willing to recover and play the game if it is estimated. But in the event that the authorized sports institutions do not consider the match to be viable, in time and form, CF Fuenlabrada will abide by the decision made by them. ”





Confinement

Sixth day isolated in a hotel in A Coruña

Throughout today, Fuenlabrada completed its sixth day of confinement at the Finisterre hotel in A Coruña. So far 28 cases of contagion are known in the club and its surroundings. One of his players is still admitted to a hospital in the Galician city.









The Competition Committee will have to decide this Wednesday whether to accept the solution provided by the League, which undoubtedly will not appeal to Deportivo, who has filed various appeals, or Numancia, the two teams relegated to Second B after the last day and who are for a League in Second of 24 teams, something that the League does not contemplate and that the Federation has not just seen.







