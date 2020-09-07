The Lakers tie their series and the Bucks survive against the Heat

The Angels lakers, favorites to the ring NBA in the Orlando bubble, they overcame defeat in the first game of Western Conference semifinals and tied the series with Houston rockets thanks, once again, to the good performance of Lebron James and Anthony Davis (109-117). For their part, Milwaukee bucks avoided elimination with their first victory over the Miami Heat in the Eastern semi-finals (118-115).

The Angelenos started the game very toned with a great defensive attitude that gave them great advantages on the scoreboard. They had 21 rental points and at halftime they led by 16, but in the third quarter the reaction of the Texans from the perimeter equalized the contest.









The Rockets entered the fourth quarter with a two-point lead, and that’s when the Lakers put their overalls back on. James touched the triple – double with 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Davis went up to 34 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Both players also signed great shooting percentages.

Unlike the first game, the two stars of the Californians had the collaboration in attack of Markieff Morris, author of 16 points, and Kyle Kuzma, who finished the game with 13 points and only one error in seven shots. For his part, Rajon Rondo had 10 points and nine assists.

In the Rockets James Harden was again the leading scorer with 27 points and all the starters of the Texan team reached the double figures. Instead, the low turnover of the Houston team was too heavy a drag. Only Daniel House, with 13 points, scored off the bench.









Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe, in Game 4 against the Heat.

(AP)



In the East, the scene could not look worse for the Bucks, the best team in the regular phase, when in the second quarter Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprain to his right ankle, where he already presented discomfort before the fourth game against the Miami Heat. Without their star, the Milwaukee had a survival drill thanks to the stellar performance of Khris Middleton.

Without the Greek, the forward was the reference in attack, especially in the decisive moments. He was misguided in attack in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but in overtime all the balls passed through his hands, including a triple scored with six seconds to go that prevented Miami's fourth consecutive win and its advance to the Conference final.











Middleton finished the game with 36, nine of them in overtime, while Heat star Jimmy Butler did not have his best day although he finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds in 40 minutes of play.








