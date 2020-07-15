The lack of public triggers victories away from home in the First Division

The peculiar championship of League 2019-2020 will be remembered as that of the pandemic. From the outset it will be the longest in history, since it started on August 16 of last year until the already close July 19 of this one: eleven months. With teams, like the Real

Madrid or the Levante, who decided to change fields in the final third of the competition. With games with a maximum of three substitutions and others in which all five changes have been accepted. With exaggerated hydration pauses that have led to the de facto implementation of dead time in football, two or three minute stops outside this sport that coaches use to give instructions to their footballers. Another thing is that they listen carefully. With some rules that were applied from day 1 to day 27 and others that have appeared after the resumption of competition, on June 11. Valid only for the last 11 days of the League.









But above all, this ending will be the League without an audience. The absence of spectators, which was discussed at first but which all the clubs have now accepted without further controversy, has changed habits and also, as the figures show, results. And if not, ask the League statisticians.





Other consequences

The reaction of the stands to a bad result or the celebration of a title has been lost

In the first 27 days the balance of victories of the local team was close to fifty percent: 47.78%. Almost half of the matches were won by the team that played under the protection of their fans and the rest were divided between draws (almost 28%) and visiting victories (24.44%).

However, in postcoronavirus soccer the figures have changed and the local victory has dropped seven points, it has fallen to 41%. The draws have remained intact and all the loss of efficiency of the home team has been transformed into visiting victories. The 2 in the pool has gone from 24 to 31 percent of games, it has shot up.

There have been two days, the most recent, the 36th, and also happened on the 33rd, in which up to 5 foreign victories were recorded, half of the matches were won by the visiting teams. Perhaps it is not easy to be aware of this, because the irrepressible jumble of daily matches and the chaining of days without rest or the least control is also true that it has ended up obfuscating the most attentive. There came a time when it was no longer clear to which day the scheduled matches corresponded.









Playing without an audience, the figures show, has benefited visitors but has also stolen the reaction of the partners in many cases. What would have happened in the field of Espanyol in some painful defeats? How would Camp Nou have reacted in the complicated draw to two against Atlético? Would you have softened the referee? Or even, how do you live a League title conquered for example tomorrow in a desert Alfredo di Stéfano and not in the full Santiago Bernabeu?

Penalties have also changed their trajectory in soccer after the coronavirus stoppage. In the first 27 days 104 were signaled, little more than a maximum penalty every three games. Now, in the nine days played without spectators, 41 have been sanctioned, approaching the indicated penalty every two games.

In its day, the fragmentation of the League days at different times already meant a noticeable paradigm shift. The teams do not rest the same hours and the games do not interact with each other through the long-awaited simultaneous scoreboard. It was an evolution imposed by televisions that has no turning back. Football without an audience, fortunately, is not here to stay. With permission from Covid-19, of course.







