The keys to the electoral call of Bartomeu

The decision of exhaust the mandate and calling elections within the statutory deadline (between March 15 and June 15, preferably on match day) means that the new Barcelona board will take official possession of the club from July 1, 2021, with the entire 2021-22 season ahead. It also assumes that the outgoing board remains in office until June 30, as indicated by the club’s statutes, all despite the fact that there is already a new president voted by the members.

This situation has already occurred in the past, for example in the transfer of powers from Jan Laporta to Sandro Rosell, but on that occasion the interregnum was only a few days and now, if the vote ends for example at the end of March, it could be extended even a little over three months, a situation much more compromised for the stability of the club.













Three months of waiting

Despite having a new president-elect, he will not take over the club until July 1

The decision to call elections as of March 15 and conclude his term also means that the board chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu will be in charge of presenting his financial balance as of June 30 and this balance, including the 2020-21 season, will pass to the new directive, which will have to audit the accounts. Once the accounts have been audited (with reservations or with full acceptance), they will be approved by the assembly of delegates, the sovereign representation of the partners, to certify the final approval.

Logically, if the balance of the outgoing board, once audited, reveals significant losses that did not appear previously, the assembly of delegates of the club is sovereign to request a liability action, in the style of the one suffered by Jan Laporta’s board in his day.





The economic balance

The outgoing board will close the accounts on June 30 and the incoming board will have to audit them

The option ruled out by the Bartomeu board went through a general resignation and, in this case, the management board came into action, with the aim of calling elections and, in these, the winning candidate does assume the presidency in a short term, without waiting for the following July 1. The manager, according to the statutes, must be made up of a minimum of seven members and its president is Carlos Tusquets, the economic commission. Between him and the Síndic del Soci, Joan Manuel Trayter, they are in charge of appointing the rest of the members, among members of the dismissed board, the economic commission and the discipline commission, which currently has a vacant presidency.









The functions of the manager are focused on matters of administration and representation of the club, limited to necessary and essential acts for the maintenance of the daily activity of the entity. Its fundamental task is to call for elections to constitute a new board of directors, the statutes detail.







