The keys to the decisive week of the Tour de France

The second day of rest of the Tour de Francia 2020This Monday, September 14, is the introduction to the third and last week of the race, where everything must be decided. There are five stages of competition plus a sixth, the one on Sunday 20, traditionally dedicated to honoring the winner and entering the Champs Elysees. This is the preliminary analysis of the five really important stages before the Paris festival.

16th stage, Tuesday, September 15.- It will be 164 kilometers between La Tour du Pin and Villard de Lans, the scene of days remembered from the times of Perico Delgado. There are five mountain passes staggered from start to finish, among which the first-class stop of Saint Nizier du Moucherotte stands out, 20.5 kilometers from the finish line, which is linked with the ascent to Villard de Lans, where Delgado won the Tours of 1987 and 1988 (this time against the clock).









17th stage, Wednesday September 16.- Great stage, a key day of the Tour. From Grenoble to the Col de la Loze over 170 kilometers with two ports of special category. First a classic, La Madeleine, and then, as the end of the day, the finish line at La Loze, along an old asphalt ski slope with 20% unevenness ramps. It will also be the first major stage of the Tour above two thousand meters, the territory that Colombians crave. La Loze culminates at 2,304 and is the roof of the 2020 Tour.

The route of the 17th stage of the Tour de France 2020 (LETOUR)



18th stage, Thursday, September 17.- Day of chained ports, from Méribel to La Roche sur Foron. Five scoring highs, the last one a special: the Plateau des Glières, but located 31.5 kilometers from the finish line. From the top there is a section of almost two kilometers without asphalt, then a descent, a non-scoring climb and a new descent to the finish line.

19th stage, Friday September 18.- After the Alps, from Bourg en Bresse to Champagnole, 166.5 rough kilometers but that overall make up a flat stage. An ideal stage for attackers, for escapes, with the possibility of sprinting … in short, an absolute lack of control but that should not affect a well-structured team that defends its leader.









The penultimate stage, the only time trial of the 2020 Tour (LETOUR)



20th stage, Saturday September 19.- The final exam for the leader, a mixed time trial (first flat, then time-trial) from Lure to La Planches des Belles Filles, the scene of relevant stages in previous years. The climb to La Planche is 6 kilometers with an average drop of 8.5%. It is the only time trial of this Tour, over a total of 36 kilometers, possibly the scene of changing bicycles to face the final climb.

Then there will be the final stage, from Mantes la Jolie to the Champs-Élysées, a 122-kilometer festival scheduled to arrive on Sunday, September 20, at around seven in the afternoon.







