The judge does not receive a crime from LaLiga, Thebes or Fuenlabrada

He trial court number 6 of A Coruña, in which the three complaints that individuals have filed against LaLiga, your president, Javier Thebes, and the Fuenlabrada for the trip of the Madrid team to A Coruña on July 20 with cases of COVID-19 on the expedition, does not perceive a crime against public health.

The judge has initiated preliminary proceedings in case the facts reported in the complaints could constitute “one or more crimes of injury or even against the rights of workers,” reports the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia. For now, explains the TSXG, the chief magistrate of the body understands that “there are no indications of the commission of a crime against public health or of disobedience in accordance with the Penal Code.”













However, it has agreed request the Judicial Police preparing a report on the circumstances that followed detection of a positive by COVID-19 in the Fuenlabrada staff from the perspective of existing protocols. This study, specifies the Court, “must also detail data on the conditions in which the transfer to A Coruña took place” with the number of “positives and indications on the form of contagion”.

The complainants consider that La Liga, Tebas and Fuenlabrada are the authors of a crime of disobedience to authority and another against public health. For these alleged crimes, they asked the court to clarify the possible criminal and civil responsibilities that may arise from the facts that they expose in their writings.





Parallel, the City Council of A Coruña requested the Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate the facts related to the Fuenlabrada trip “in case they constituted a crime”, after Galician health confirmed that the club traveled from Madrid to the city with five positives for coronavirus.

Fuenlabrada players leave their hotel in A Coruña (Cabalar / EFE)













The Fuenlabrada coach, José Ramón Sandoval, and seven other members of the Madrid team have already left the hotel in which they were confined in A Coruña since last Monday, early this afternoon. This morning, the Galician Service of Health confirmed the epidemiological discharge of 33 members of the Fuenlabrada expedition in A Coruña after tests carried out yesterday on the 46 members of the club who remained isolated at the Hotel Finisterre in A Coruña, while another 13 must remain in quarantine.







