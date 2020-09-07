The JJ.OO. Tokyo will be held in 2021 whatever happens with Covid

The Tokyo Olympics will be held next summer yes or yes, regardless of the world situation of the coronavirus. The virus forced the suspension of the sporting event par excellence on July 24 and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the difficult decision to move them to summer 2021. A date that will no longer change.

The Vice President of the IOC and Chairman of the Tokyo Coordination Commission, John coates, has assured the AFP agency that the Tokyo Games will be held “with or without coronavirus”And the grand opening will be on July 23, 2021.“ It will be the Games that will have conquered Covid, the light at the end of the tunnel, ”he says.









Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, with IOC Vice President John Coates

(KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP)



The theme of these Games will be “rebuilding after the devastation caused by the tsunami,” said Coates, alluding to the earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeast Japan in 2011.

Until now, the Olympics had only been canceled during wartime. In principle, they should have been inaugurated on July 24, but the organizers made the historic decision, in March, to postpone them to the summer of 2021, as the coronavirus spread around the world.





Tokyo Games

Japanese authorities do not want them to be suspended again, but citizens ask otherwise

The Japanese authorities have made it clear that they do not want the Games to be postponed a second time. Currently, Japan’s borders remain largely closed to foreigners and many experts doubt the pandemic will be under control by next summer. Coates has emphasized that the Japanese government “has not given up at all” after the postponement, despite the “monumental task” of the one-year delay.

“Before the Covid, (IOC President) Thomas Bach said that they were the best prepared Games that we had ever seen, the venues were almost all finished, now they are finished, the town is incredible, (….) Everything is fine ”, Adds the vice president of the IOC.









According to several recent surveys, a clear most japanese wants the Tokyo Games to be postponed again or canceled due to the coronavirus.







