The Jasikevicius method

And finally, the girl you liked so much agreed to go to the movies with you. After many years of flirting, Sarunas Jasikevicius (Kaunas, 1976) is the coach of the Barça. Although a month has not yet passed since his first training session at the helm of the Barça team, the first changes in his exciting project are already beginning to be seen. The work dynamic compared to the last years with Pesic is very different. Not better, not worse. “Different”, as they repeat from the Palau. Although if the players are finding continuity in something, it is in the demand within the court. In that, the Lithuanian maintains the same line as the past courses. Pushing the squad to the limit to get the best out of everyone. “This group needs someone like that”, admitted Nikola Mirotic a few days ago.









Together with Jasikevicius, three men of his highest confidence landed at the Palau. Darius maskoliunas He is his right hand, the person the Lithuanian coach turns to whenever he doesn’t see something clear. Maskoliunas is the current Lithuania coach, which makes it very clear the very high profile of assistants he wants Saras next to him. Tomas Masiulis, a former player of 2.05 Euroleague champion with Zalgiris in 1999 with Maskoliunas himself as a teammate, has also joined the coaching staff and in these first weeks he is seen working especially on technique with the tall men of the team . A key figure in Jasikevicius’ team is Justinas grainys, Barça’s new fitness coach. The intensity that the technician demands from his men requires an optimal state of form and the figure of Grainys, who by the way is already breaking Castilian as a sign of his good integration, is becoming very important at the Palau. He works with him Jairo Vazquez, who was already on the staff of Pesic, a specialist in GPS vests and who provides a slightly more scientific view of physical preparation. David García and Óscar Orellana, who were part of Pesic’s team and know most of the players perfectly, are also being a great help to Jasikevicius.





A detailed technician on and off the track

One of his obsessions is to achieve a good atmosphere in the locker room

The Lithuanian is capable of pushing his players to the limit without making distinctions. The same anger can fall to Mirotic as to Sergi Martínez, but the same happens when congratulating for doing a job well done. But this demand on the parquet is transformed into an enormous capacity for understanding off the court. His youth and his condition as a former player allow Jasikevicius to fully understand the player’s needs. He has great empathy. “They are two people in one. On the track he is extremely tough and demanding because he is a natural winner. But outside of her she is an incredible person with whom you can talk about anything. He is very friendly and helps you with whatever you need. He is a great mentor ”, it is convenient Augusto Lima, current center of UCAM Murcia and who was under Jasikevicius at Zalgiris four seasons ago.









For the Lithuanian, one of the keys to success in basketball is having a great atmosphere in the locker room. May the squad and staff form a great family. He did it at Zalgiris and in Barcelona he is already laying the foundations. It is a “generator of good vibes”, as they define him from the dressing room. It was verified in Andorra, where forced everyone to sing the Happy Birthday Kyle Kuric and Delegate Montoliu, who blew out candles amid the laughter of the whole team and the enormous satisfaction of Jasikevicius.

Sarunas Jasikevicius, Barça coach, with Nikola Mirotic

The Lithuanian coach, who in Kaunas forced the player who scored the hundredth point of his team to invite his teammates to dinner with healthy food – extremely forbidden fast food – is a perfectionist. He is attentive to all the details and likes to have everything under control. He does not believe in miracles but in work and doing things well. When he landed on the Zalgiris bench, it took the players a few months to internalize their systems but once they did, they enjoyed the game. Things were simpler and many of them say that if they become coaches, the experience acquired with Jasikevicius will be essential in their training. “The year I was in Kaunas was statistically horrible but I was very helpful to the team. He transformed me and many facets of my game today are thanks to having been at his orders, ”Lima emphasizes.









Jasikevicius is passionate about sports. He is capable of watching a game in the German basketball league as well as watching one of the Premier football league. What is never missing from its menu is a good golf tournament.







