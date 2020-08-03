The Italian Serie A recovers the goal

In full coronavirus pandemic, the calcium has recovered the goal and definitively left behind its fame of tactical and corset football, with the majority of teams dedicated to defending and asserting the catenaccio, a defense at all costs that Italy became fashionable as early as the 1960s and that it was something like his hallmark.

However, what was found in this championship is not the flower of the day but a trend that has been going on for some years. Serie A has been scoring more goals since the 2016-17 season than the Spanish league, considered the most attractive since the establishment of the famous tiqui-taca.













Europe’s top scorer

Immobile won the Golden Boot with 36 goals

The season that ended this Sunday with Juventus crowned champion for the ninth consecutive time also brought a symbol of these new times: Ciro Immobile won the Golden Boot, with 36 goals, two more than Robert Lewandoski in the Bundesliga and eleven more than Leo Messi, top scorer in the league of stars.

After his goal in the last league game against Naples, the Italian striker for Lazio equals the 36 goals scored by Gonzalo Higuaín in the 2015-16 season, which up to now was the record for so many scored by a player in an entire season in Serie A. Immobile thus becomes the third Italian player in history to win the trophy, being the Romanista Francesco Totti, in the 2006-07 season, his last compatriot capable of achieving it.





End the duopoly

Cristiano and Messi monopolize the Golden Boots of this decade

In the last 12 years the trophy was reserved for players who played in the Spanish league, thanks, in large part, to the era of Cristiano and Messi. The Portuguese and the Argentine have won nine of the last 11 that have been played, leaving only two awards for the Uruguayan of Barça Luis Suarez, one of them shared with Cristiano.

Immobile, who years ago passed through the ranks of Sevilla without penalty or glory, has finished the season with an average of goal per game, which is the best of his sports career. The revolution that Immobile has carried out is in some way that of Italian football, which in the absence of the five games of day 38 that had to be played late on Sunday night added 1,122 goals in 370 games, to 3.03 goals per game, the highest scoring average in the major European leagues. The Spanish LaLiga has its highest realization peak in the 2016-17 campaign, with 2.82 on average, and the English has it in 2018-19, with 2.82 per match.













The surprise

Atalanta plays football more than attack

Key to this explosion of goals has been the Atalanta of Bergamo, third classified but the highest scorer of the championship with 98 goals and uninhibited football, very much back and forth, as Valencia could see in the last 16 of the Champions League, when the team of GianPiero Gasperini It literally devastated him (4-1 in Italy and 1-2 in Mestalla). Without great stars, but with a very sharp lead, with the Colombians Luis Muriel and Duván Zapata, authors of 18 goals, followed by Ilicic, with 15. And with a luxury assistant, Papu Gómez, already turned to the left, as hitch.

Antonio Conte, coach of Inter Milan (AFP7 via Europa Press / EP)



The second classified, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, was also above Juventus on the goalscoring level (81 were scored by 76 for Juventinos). And that Conte was highly criticized despite contesting the leadership of those from Turin until the last minute. Juventus could only be proclaimed champion with two days to go, after a hesitant start after the break due to the pandemic. Inter have had their top scorer in Belgium’s Lukaku, with 23 goals, followed by Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez, with 14.













Anger

Conte has not been worth being second with Inter

Conte finished the championship very upset and on Sunday exploded against his directive: “I have seen free attacks against the team and against me, and I have seen little protection from the club. So these 82 points are deserved by the players and me. This is mine, the staff and the footballers’, he said after beating Atalanta and confirming his second place in the table.

At Juventus there wasn’t much news. Maurizio Sarri’s team he was more like than expected to Massimiliano Allegri, winner of the last six scudettos, and without playing very brilliant football he maintained his dominance with an iron hand. Cristiano was relentless again, with 31 goals. At a long distance, with 11 goals, the Argentine Paulo Dybala followed.







