The investigating judge proposes the descent of Fuenlabrada

The Fuenlabrada case continues its course despite having already played Deportivo-Fuenlabrada and be halfway through the playoff games for promotion to First Division. The judge of the case, Ricardo Esteban Diaz Sánchez, closed this Saturday the investigation of the case with the proposal to descend to Second B to Fuenlabrada for the commission of a very serious disciplinary offense for conduct contrary to good sporting order typified in article 68.1 of the disciplinary code, to which must be added a fine of 15,001 euros. Fuenlabrada has ten days to present allegations and then the Competition Committee will decide. If Fuenlabrada lost the category, their position in Second would be occupied by Deportivo.









The resolution of the examining magistrate is extensive: 45 pages detailing in 87 steps everything that happened in this case that has convulsed the entire Second Division to unparalleled extremes. The instructor analyzes from the circumstances of the arrival of Fuenlabrada to Coruña on Monday, July 20, the different resources of each club and what motivated the postponed match to be finally played, which ended with the victory in extremis of Depor (2-1 ).





Outrage in Fuenlabrada

Questioned the legality of the instructor

Fuenlabrada has issued a statement against the instructor, in which it assures that “the appointment of Ricardo Esteban Díaz Sánchez as Instructor is illegal, since he was not appointed by season, but was appointed an Instructor Judge of the RFEF on the same day that he assigns him the case against CF Fuenlabrada ”. The Madrid club has been trying for weeks to challenge the investigating judge in the case, but its claim has been rejected up to two times.

For the club chaired by Jonathan Praena, “the Competition Committee did not consider that there was any conduct even for the provisional loss of three points, so it is technically impossible for it to consider that it could reach the absolute madness of an administrative decline. We live in a rule of law in which public authorities that abuse their power in an illicit way are faced with specific types of the Penal Code ”.





More resources

Lawsuit against Luis Rubiales and Andreu Camps

Last Thursday, the 13th, Fuenlabrada drafted a harsh extension of the complaint that it already filed a few days ago against several members of the RFEF, including its acting president, Luis Rubiales, and the general secretary, Andreu Camps. The Madrid club also extended it against Deportivo; the lawyer of the Galician club, Óscar Rama Penas; players agent Angel Gelu Rodríguez and the deputy secretary general of the Federation, Miguel García Caba.







