The Ineos with Bernal and the Roglic Jumbo start as favorites in the Pandemic Tour

Whatever happens on the road, it is very likely that the Tour de France 2020 go down in history as the year of the pandemic. And that the route is attractive, “the one with the most mountain, abundant and widespread, that I have ever seen”, as he analyzed Eusebio Unzue. “The one that hides the most traps”, Christian Prudhomme pointed out. It is a Tour that does not please the kings of sprinting (although they will have some days reserved) nor does it smile at the cyclists who hammer the kilometers against the clock and then resist on the mountain. Quite the opposite.

A Tour without a team time trial or a classic flat, a Tour with four high finishes, plus another four mountain stages, and three others with a rugged profile, can only please climbers, starting with the outgoing champion, an Egan Bernal who certainly he cannot complain about the stage that the organizers have put on the table.













The opportunities

Four high finishes, plus another four mountain stages and three rugged profiles on the menu

The result of two new parameters that were not foreseen remains to be seen. Two incidents that nobody knows a priori what effect they will have. First, the calendar. A Tour in September cannot be like a Tour in July. Temperatures can matter. And secondly, the preparation, absolutely distorted by the blocking of competitions from mid-March to August. In the last races before the Tour there have already been unexpected ups and downs in the performance of several elite riders. The Tour, with its proverbial demand and in the case of the current one with its brilliant start (4,000 meters of unevenness accumulated already on the second day; first high finish in the fourth …) can give rise to fainting spells.

All contenders for victory, for the podium, for the top ten , they arrive with a checkered preparation. Bernal had problems at the Dauphiné and will start with 18 days of competition on his legs (32 last year). Primoz Roglic, who is dragging the consequences of a crash, has barely competed for 9 days. Dumoulin has 8, Carapaz, recruited at the last minute after the losses of Froome and Thomas, will come out with 16 … Although they have intensified the training, they are unusually low competition workloads, overall.





The novelty

The performance of Mikel Landa and Nairo Quintana as undisputed leaders is unknown











The confrontation between the Ineos and the Jumbo is presented as the main attraction of this Tour. The British have dominated the race practically without interruption since the triumph of Bradley Wiggins in 2012. His manager, Dave Brailsford, has made delicate decisions in recent days and is betting heavily with Bernal in a block in which up to three former Movistar runners stand out ( Amador, Carapaz and Castroviejo).

The Dutch have lost one of their leaders, Steven Kruijswijk, but in the races leading up to the Tour they have displayed more than enough power if Roglic responds. What is left behind? From the outset, clear up some unknowns, such as the performance of Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa once they have jumped off the Movistar boat to have an undisputed leadership in other areas. The role of some pedigree entertainers, such as Tadej Pogacar or Thibaut Pinot, remains to be seen. And, if that is the case, see how the runners that the Ineos and Jumbo present respond to take center stage if the leader fails. There are Carapaz and Sivakov on one side, or Dumoulin and Bennett on the other, for example.









On the Spanish side, in addition to Landa, the veteran Valverde and the youth of Enric Mas stand out on the starting line, but also a good list of riders capable of leaving their mark on specific stages. They will not be without opportunities in a race that announces constant tension from this Saturday in Nice until the end of September 20 in Paris.







