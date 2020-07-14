The hunt for the romantic canaries

On June 25, 1978, while Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in the final of the World championship, a few hundred meters away, at the Navy Mechanics School on Avenida del Libertador in Buenos Aires, the prisoners knew that they would soon be tortured. If the national team won, later, because the dictatorship officials would celebrate the victory. On the contrary, if he lost, sooner and with more sadism, because his anger would be poured into them.

Of the more than thirty thousand Argentine disappeared in the second half of the seventies and early eighties, 220 were athletes. And a disproportionate majority of them (152) not precisely footballers but rugby players, due to the link between the sport and the universities, where a considerable number of students were left-wing idealists, linked in some cases to groups such as the montoneros and the Army. People’s Revolutionary (ERP).













Many of the victims were left-wing idealistic university students, sons of the middle classes

It is an open wound, like so many others, in the history of the Republic. Recently, the president of the UAR (Argentine Rugby Union) received relatives of the disappeared and human rights organizations, forty years behind schedule. But otherwise, historical memory has been crushed. They had to be the All Blacks, during their visit to Buenos Aires in July 2019 to play against the Pumas, who gave a lesson of those that usually give on the field of play, visiting as a collective (half the team attended) the sinister building of the former Navy School of Mechanics, now the Museo Sitio de Memoria, at the initiative of one of its physiotherapists, Pete Gallagher. After touring the facilities, they expressed in their social media accounts the horror that what they had seen caused them, and the testimonies of some victims and their families.

One of the cities where the civic-military-ecclesiastical dictatorship murdered and made disappear a greater number of people is La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, with its characteristic diagonal avenues, the neo-Gothic cathedral of Plaza Moreno and a Palace Municipal built in the style of the German Renaissance. The reason is none other than its high student and university population. Only from the La Plata Rugby Club, between the regime of Isabel Perón and the military, they killed twenty rugbiers (as rugby players are called in Argentina). Only a plaque with their names remembers the “romantic canaries” (the team’s shirt is yellow).









The leaders of the Argentine rugby clubs are – and were – upper middle class people, businessmen, judges and merchants, who prefer to keep institutions out of politics, and perhaps this explains – although it does not justify – the institutional silence on the 152 disappeared, idealistic militants who faced elitism, machismo, social injustice and the values ​​of the powerful and privileged classes, and paid for it with their lives. “Thong people must die as necessary to restore security to Argentina,” declared General Rafael Videla, leader of the Military Junta in 1978, shortly before handing over the world champion cup to Daniel Passarella.

True to his word, the dictator had no mercy not only with those linked to the revolutionary movement responsible for bombings and kidnappings, but with anyone suspected of being left-wing. The first of canaries murdered had been the melee Hernán Rocca, in 1975, during the weak mandate of Isabel Perón, whose body appeared with his eyes covered and nineteen bullet holes, while his companions were on tour in Europe, as the book by Claudio Gómez recalls Sizes al Rugbier,

Silences by Claudio Fava, and the documentary Don’t lower your arms (In the first match after his return, the minute of silence became ten minutes). Two others would be executed with Isabelita in the Casa Rosada, and the remaining seventeen under the Junta.









Many other rugby clubs scattered throughout the territory of Argentina also had their victims, if not directly at the hands of the military , from far-right groups linked to them, such as Triple A or the CNU (National University Concentration). Marcelo Mayorga, from the Matreros de Morón, was in the Italian hospital after taking cyanide to kill himself when he knew he was going to be arrested, but the military found him hiding in a bathroom, and ordered the doctors to they will supply an antidote and revive it. Before killing him they wanted to torture him.







