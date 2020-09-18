The Heat unhinged the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Final

Without much fanfare but with a competitiveness for the moment unmatched, the Miami Heat won the second consecutive game in the end of the Eastern Conference (106-101) about Boston Celtics that, despite having more talent in their ranks on the role, they ended up unhinged, I want and I can not against a team that has only lost one game in the Orlando bubble playoffs.

The final horn caused euphoria in the Florida team while disappointment and tension invaded the Celtics’ locker room. “You’re all into this shit,” team soul and defense leader Marcus Smart told his teammates after going 2-0 in the tie. “The guys were tense after a tough game, a tough loss,” added their coach, Brad Stevens.









The game did not have great differences on the scoreboard, always even, and in the final minutes the stars of the cloverleaders were surpassed by Goran Dragic and an always decisive Jimmy Butler in the last minutes. The Heat franchise player only scored 14 points, but his last six came in the final four minutes, including two free throws that sealed the win.

Even better was the performance of Dragic, his team’s top scorer with 25 points, of which seven came in the last two minutes. The Celtics had a ball to tie the game, but the rim spit out Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer, who had kept his team in the game moments earlier with two hits from the perimeter.

The Celtics players, during the second game against the Heat. (EFE)













In addition to Dragic and Butler, the Heat’s entire starting five shined. The starting five finished in double digits the match with special mention for Bam Adebayo, hero of the first game with a spectacular block to Jayson Tatum in the last seconds, who finished the game with 21 points, 40 rebounds and four assists.

On the green side, Kemba Wallker was the team’s leading scorer with 23 points, while Tatum and Brown each had 21 points. Next Sunday the Celtics will face the third game with the obligation to add their first victory of the tie if they do not want to see themselves with a practically insurmountable disadvantage. In front will be some Heat that have proven to be a difficult rock to erode.







