The guide to the vote of no confidence against Bartomeu and his board

The platform ‘Més que una moció’ yesterday presented 20,687 signatures to undertake a vote of no confidence against the president of Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and its board. A necessary but far from definitive first step to provoke the departure of the current managers. As set out in the Statutes of the Barça club, in the next few days a process will begin which, if all the requirements are met, will end with a referendum and if two-thirds of the members support the vote of no-confidence, elections will be called.
The count
The promoters of the vote of no confidence yesterday presented 20,687 signatures at the club’s offices. They will need a total of 16,520 valid signatures (15% of the members entitled to vote) for the vote to take place.
The no-confidence vote table
Within a period of ten business days, the table of the motion of censure will be constituted. It must be formed by the first two partners signing the application, two members of the board of directors and a delegate from the Catalan Federation, who will be the president of the table.
Validation
The table will have another ten business days to verify that the application meets the requirements, validating the signatures. After the pertinent verifications, the table will have to pronounce on the admissibility of the request of the motion or not.
Voting
The club meeting will be required to call the voting act, which must be held within a period of no less than ten business days nor more than twenty, counting from the notification of the request of the table.
The result
The vote of no confidence would go ahead if the votes in favor of two thirds or more of the voters are obtained, provided that the number of these is at least 10% of the club’s members with the right to vote. If so, the entire board of directors must resign.
The Management Commission
If the board is forced to resign, a management committee is set up to call elections within three months from when its members have taken office.
