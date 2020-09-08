The Government transfers to the Prosecutor’s Office the links of Tebas with Fuenlabrada

He Fuenlabrada case It was closed at the sporting level with the dispute of the match between the Madrid team and Deportivo in Riazor, but the controversial management of the positives for coronavirus is still waiting in the courts. In the last hours, the government has transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office the links of the president of the LaLiga, Javier Tebas, with Fuenlabrada.

This situation occurs after the executive verifies that the competent bodies of LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have led the case to a dead end. As reported by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to EFE, “The Ministry of Culture and Sports decided to get going after these events, and gave the instruction to go to court last Friday.”













EFE information

“The Ministry of Culture and Sports decided to get going after these events, and gave the instruction to go to court last Friday”





CSD message







The agency indicated that “throughout these weeks worrying information about the links between Tebas and Fuenlabrada has been happening,” in which his son is secretary of the Board of Directors, “which has generated alarm in many areas of the sports sector Spanish”.

The transfer of the case to the Prosecutor’s Office occurs days after the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) settled the Deportivo-Fuenlabrada case, considering that only LaLiga has jurisdiction to investigate, which invalidated the file opened by the RFEF, whose instructor He proposed the relegation of the Madrid club.

Image of the meeting between Luis Rubiales, Javier Tebas and Irene Lozano.

(CSD)



Previously, the social discipline judge of LaLiga did not perceive punishable facts in the trip from Fuenlabrada to Galicia with positive COVID-19 in the squad to play the game on the last day of Segunda, which was suspended at the time while the rest were played meetings, and held later.













The president of LaLiga, in check

Deportivo requested in early August the disqualification of Javier Tebas for his performance in suspending the match with Fuenlabrada

The decision of the TAD was known before LaLiga rejected the proposal of the RFEF and the Deportivo and Numancia clubs, teams that descended, to expand the Second division to 24 teams, as it was not possible to play in a unified schedule the last day by the positive of Fuenlabrada.

Deportivo requested in early August the disqualification of Javier Tebas for his performance in suspending the match with Fuenlabrada, abuse of authority and his non-inhibition in a clear case of conflict of interest. The club then recalled a letter from Javier Tebas last year in which he communicated that he would abstain in matters related to Fuenlabrada.







