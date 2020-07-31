The Giro d’Italia presents the final route of 2020

He Tour of Italy has released the final route of the 103 edition, which will take place from 3 to 25 October with departure in Sicily, which will host the first four stages, with a time trial on the first day and a final on the top of Etna on the third.

Except for the initial changes in Sicily, which replaces Hungary from the initial plans, there are few changes. In the sixth stage there will be an arrival in Matera and in the ninth final at the top of Roccaraso.















The Giro 2020 will have four great mountain stages with three high finishes

The Giro 2020 will have four great mountain stages with three top finishes: Madonna di Campiglio (17th stage), Laghi di Cancano (18th stage) and especially Sestrière (20th stage) on the penultimate day.

This twentieth stage will be the queen stage with the climbs of the Col d’Agnello, which will be the Cima Coppi with its 2,732 meters of altitude, the Col d’Izoard, the Col de Montgenèvre and finally the final climb to Sestrière.

The general classification could be decided at the end of this penultimate stage, but it could change on the last day, since there is a time trial between Cernusco sul Naviglio and Milan of 15.7 kms.





The stages of the Giro 2020

3 oc 1a Monreale – Palermo 15 kms (CRI)

4 2nd Alcamo – Agrigento 150

5 3a Enna – Etna 150

6 4th Catania – Villafranca Tirrena 140

7 5th Miletus – Camigliatello Silano 225

8 6a Castrovillari – Matera 188

9 7a Matera – Brindisi 143

10 8a Giovinazzo – Vieste 200

11 9a San Salvo – Roccaraso 208

12 Rest

13 10a Lanciano – Tortoreto Lido 177

14 11a Porto Sant’Elpidio – Rimini 182

15 12a Cesenatico – Cesenatico 204

16 13a Cervia – Monselice 192

17 14a Conegliano – Valdobbiadene 34 (CRI)









18 15a Rivolto Air Base – Piancavallo 185

19 Rest

20 16a Udine – San Daniele del Friuli 229

21 17a Bassano de Grappa – Madonna di Campiglio 203

22 18a Pinzolo – Lakes of Cancano 207

23 19a Morbegno – Asti 251

24 20th Alba – Sestriere 198

25 21a Cernusco sul Naviglio – Milán 15,7 (CRI).







