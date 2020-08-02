The Gasol Raptors debut with a win over the Lebron James Lakers

After five months without official matches, the Toronto Raptors of Marc Gasol, current champions of the NBA, premiered with triumph in the Orlando bubble against the Lakers, applicants this year to the ring with the ‘king’ Lebron James as the main argument. The team play of the Canadians overcame the individual talent of the Angelinas stars.

The Raptors were led by Kyle Lowry, author of a double-double with 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Alongside the guard, English guard-forward OG Anunoby also shone with 23 points after scoring 8 of 9 field goals, including his three triple attempts.









For his part, the Gasol midfielder started in the first official game and his final baggage was eight points and seven rebounds as well as two assists and two blocks. The Sant Boi player was especially successful in defense, as he made a decisive contribution to curbing the offensive resources of Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles center met Gasol first in the painting and Serge Ibaka, who finished with five points, finished frustrating Davis. La Ceja finished with 14 points, well below its offensive production, and only scored two field goals, with five errors. He made up his numbers with nine points from the personnel line.

Kyle Lowry, in the game against the Lakers. (AP)













For his part, Lebron James finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, but Arkron’s still lacks shooting to reach his best form at 35 years old. In this way, the Lakers add a victory, before Clippers, and a defeat in Orlando, but they maintain the leadership of the Western Conference with five margin victories over the Clippers.

For their part, the Toronto Raptors remain second in the Eastern Conference, a long way from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks, at seven wins, but they retain a good margin with third parties, the Boston Celtics, four wins behind.







