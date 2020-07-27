The Galician Health confirms 18 positives for coronavirus in Fuenlabrada

While the sports plot is still tangled, with conflicting positions on the match dispute in Riazor, the vast majority of the staff of the Fuenlabrada keep fighting against coronavirus. The Galician Health has confirmed that there is 18 positives among the members of the Madrid team who are isolated in a hotel in A Coruña.

This past Sunday the microbiology laboratory of the Sanitary Area of ​​A Coruña and Cee carried out the tests on the Madrid staff and gave the new figure, six more than those detected last Thursday. In addition to concern for the health of footballers, the expansion of the outbreak makes the final of the SmartBank League even more difficult.













The vast majority of the team

The president of Fuenlabrada, Jonathan Praena, pointed out that the number of infected persons amounted to 26, but in this case infected staff members who stayed in Madrid were also counted. The team’s players have been confined for more than a week at the NH Finisterre hotel in the Galician city.

On the other hand, LaLiga canceled the request it had made to Deportivo to subject the players of its squad to the coronavirus detection PCR tests tomorrow, eight days after their match with Fuenlabrada was suspended due to the COVID-19 infections. in the Madrid team.

In the image, the player from Fuenlabrada Chico Flores, appears this Wednesday at a window of the Finisterre hotel where they remain confined. (EFE)



Yesterday, LaLiga awarded the last place in the playoff for promotion to Elche by definitively suspending the match between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada on the last day of Segunda. The Madrid team responded to the statement, assuring that they would abide by the decision but that they “did not give up” to play a game that could put them in promotion for promotion until the verdict was passed by the RFEF and the CSD, the other two competent bodies in addition to LaLiga to cancel the match.









For their part, the pupils of José Ramón Sandoval published a statement distancing themselves from the LaLiga decision and disagreeing with the position defended by the Fuenlabrada directive. The squad demands playing. “Given the crossing of official demonstrations that have taken place today by the League and CF Fuenlabrada, the entire staff want to express our outrage,” said the footballers.

