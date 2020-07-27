The Fuenlabrada squad requires playing against Deportivo

The template of the Fuenlabrada broke his silence to demand to play against him Sports. In an extensive six-point statement, players say disagree with the intention of the employers and they do not rule out taking legal action to defend their rights.

“Given the crossing of official demonstrations that have taken place today by the League and CF Fuenlabrada, the entire staff wants to express our outrage,” the statement said.

The players assure “they do not understand the League’s position when affirming that Fuenlabrada renounces the dispute of the pending match against Deportivo and we demand that the institutions agree to set a reasonable date for the match to be disputed.”













The notice

Players feel the only ones hurt

The players from the club in the south of the community of Madrid also “appeal to the responsibility of the club to defend the interests of this squad. We consider ourselves the only ones affected, doubly, because we are directly affected by this global pandemic and we also suffer the sporting consequences of being denied the right to play the game against Deportivo. ”

Finally, the Fuenlabrada staff affirms “reserve the right to take legal action against the different institutions to defend our position.”







