The Fuenlabrada reports 12 new infections and the infected number to 28

Fuenlabrada (Second Division) goes to more. The club has notified this morning that in the last PCR tests they have come out 12 new positivesSo the total number of infected in the Madrid team amounts to 28 people between players and staff of the entity.

As announced by CF Fuenlabrada in an official statement, four of the new infected are in Madrid and had no contact since the match against Elche on July 17. The other eight new cases have been negative since Saturday 18 and, after eight days and despite being isolated in their rooms from a hotel in A Coruña The last six days, today have been positive.









In addition, among the 12 new cases there were two people with antibodies having already passed the disease and, however, they have tested positive in this last test. The club takes advantage of the statement to report that two close contacts of Fuenlabrada have also tested positive for Covid-19.

A player in the squad remains hospitalized since Friday after feeling dizzy, but he is stable and with no serious symptoms.







