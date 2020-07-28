The Fuenlabrada player admitted for coronavirus receives hospital discharge

The player of the Fuenlabrada who was admitted last Friday to a hospital in A Coruña feeling unwell due to the effects of the coronavirus, has been discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

The Madrid team has confirmed in a statement that the footballer has left the Quirón hospital and returned to the hotel with his teammates, who remain confined to a floor of the complex where they concentrated for the match with Deportivo who was leaving. to dispute on Monday 20 and that was suspended by the cases of COVID-19 of the fuenlabreño club.

The footballer from Fuenlabrada Chico Flores, admitted last Friday to a hospital in A Coruña feeling unwell due to the effects of the coronavirus, upon his arrival today at the Finisterre hotel in A Coruña after being discharged from hospital. (Cabalar / EFE)

















Fuenlabrada statement

“From the club we show our satisfaction for their improvement and we want to thank the Quirón de A Coruña hospital and its workers for their effort and work in treating our footballer,” explained Fuenlabrada.

The Madrid club has also thanked the media for not having revealed the identity of the footballer and minutes later they have sent a statement in support of Real Madrid and Mariano who has tested positive for coronavirus and is confined to his home. .









