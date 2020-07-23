The Fuenlabrada communicates four new positives for Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak Fuenlabrada continues to grow within its staff. Still quarantined in a hotel A Coruña, the club has reported through a statement four new positive cases for Covid-19 and a fifth inconclusive, although it presents symptoms. With all this, the number of infected is now 14 within the Madrid team.

The statement explains that this fifth case is in the process of being clarified and will be subjected to further tests by the Galician medical services. In addition, the number of infected people who remain isolated in a hotel in A Coruña now amounts to ten, plus the four people who stayed in Madrid and did not travel.









Twitter capture of the president of Fuenlabrada, Jonathan Praena, during his appearance this Wednesday before the media (Twittter Fuenlabrada CF / EFE)



“In the afternoon of today, four more cases of COVID-19 and a fifth inconclusive, with symptoms, have been reported, and at the time of this release it is in the process of clarification. In the absence of confirmation with the results that the Xunta de Galicia carried out today, the number of infected in the expedition would rise to ten plus the four people who stayed in Madrid, ”reads the statement.

Fuenlabrada made headlines after traveling to the Hercules city last Monday to play the Smartbank League match against the sports team after learning of four positive cases within its team. Those four people stayed in Madrid, but the rest of the staff members traveled. Upon arrival they were informed that six of them were also infected. Then the party was canceled and all of them were isolated. At the moment they will not be able to leave A Coruña.







The suspension of that match has provoked a multitude of criticisms from affected teams such as Elche, Deportivo, Numancia and Rayo Vallecano. Yesterday, the Superior Sports Council (CSD) directly blamed the Madrid team for putting public health and that of its players at risk.









