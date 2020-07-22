The ‘Fuenlabrada case’ causes chaos in the Second

The resolution of the Second Division League It goes on for a long time and looks like it will end up in non-sports courts. La Coruña woke up yesterday lit by the way in which he

Deportivo finished in Segunda B without playing its match with Fuenlabrada because of the twelve positives for Covid-19 detected in the Madrid team. The outrage displayed on Monday night by the club president, Fernando Vidal, and the coach, Fernando Vazquez, was extended yesterday to political offices. The Xunta de Galicia opened an investigation and sent letters to the Federation and LaLiga to find out why they were allowed to travel to Fuenlabrada. The Community of Madrid was also questioned for not warning of the positives. In a similar sense, the mayor of the city, Inés Rey, expressed herself: “Is it that soccer players are different from the rest of the population and do not spread?” The legal actions against LaLiga also extend to the rest of the teams that feel affected, such as Rayo Vallecano, Numancia and Elche.













Why did the sanitary control mechanisms fail in Fuenlabrada?

Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, assured a month before the resumption of football that it was impossible for a team to see five infected players. However, it happened and the last day of the Second League became a botch. On Saturday, routine health checks detected an infected player from Fuenlabrada, who was isolated. The controls were repeated on Sunday and three other members of the staff, non-players, including the doctor, appeared with altered values. The club decided not to travel either. On the same Monday, before flying to La Coruña, new PCRs were carried out again and the team chose to fly before learning the results. Something strange was already visible because the players used masks different from the usual ones, with greater protection. The bomb exploded at 6pm. Six players and two other staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Federation and League, with the consent of the CSD, chose to suspend the match in question but forced to play the rest of the day.





Why was he forced to play the rest of the day?

The day was played because “it is the solution that best protects footballers and the overall integrity of the competition,” according to the League’s own statement. The president of the clubs, Javier Tebas, who at first doubted about the advisability of postponing it, assured yesterday that the protocols were met because the Fuenlabrada traveled with those who until then had not tested positive. Thebes assures that the day will not be repeated in any case and that Deportivo-Fuenlabrada will be played whenever possible healthily.





Which teams are the most affected athletically?











The affected clubs are both already relegated to Segunda B, Deportivo and Numancia, plus Rayo, who have no promotion play-off options. Elche is also aggrieved, to which a point from Fuenlabrada would take him out of the promotion. All ask for a repetition of the day and all assure that they will take legal action. Deportivo has already announced that it will resort to sports committees and ordinary justice. Depor and Numancia advance that a solution would be to leave them in Second and that the next League would have 24 teams.





Which bodies should decide on the resources of the affected clubs?

The first answer is in the hands of the Competition Committee, which meets on Thursday, later there is the Appeal Committee and finally the TAD. Then, there is always the recourse to ordinary justice.





When will the promotion playoff games be played?

To this day it is not known. Girona-Almería could be played this Thursday, but there is still no resolution in this regard. The postponed Deportivo-Fuenlabrada could be played on July 30, but as a measure of strength, Deportivo has already hinted that if the day is not repeated, it will not be presented to the party, which will add more work to the committees and harm Elche if they occur to Fuenlabrada the three points as winner due to lack of rival.













¿What about Fuenlabrada?

The Madrid club, whose secretary of the board of directors is a son of Javier Tebas, yesterday passed new PCRs. The infected players must pass the quarantine in La Coruña.







