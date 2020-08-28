The free players with the most lineup on the transfer market

Once the Champions League is over, all the European clubs have finished the season and are beginning the search for players in the transfer market to strengthen their teams for the next course. In a summer marked by the economic impact of the pandemic, the free footballers will be more coveted than ever. These are the players with the most poster of the football scene at zero cost:





Edinson cavani

The Uruguayan player, at 34, continues to be one of the best center forwards in Europe. In his last year at PSG he lost prominence due to the arrival of Mauro Icardi, who arrived on loan and at the end of May the Parisians exercised the purchase option for the Argentine. Cavani, who last season played 14 games with a balance of 4 goals, was no longer under Thomas Tuchel’s orders at the resumption of the Champions League.













Mario Gotze

Problems with his metabolism have eroded his talent in recent years, but the 28-year-old German midfielder remains a profitable player, even for the leading teams of the old continent. Last season he started out as a regular in the Borussia Dortmund rotation but gradually lost prominence as the season progressed.

Mario Gotze, in a file photo

Malang sarr

Unknown to the general public, the young left-handed center-back, 21, is a very interesting player because of his age, his position, which is scarce in the market, and especially because of his conditions. Strong in the cut and with good ball output, especially in length, the French player from Nice, where he has played all his career, is emerging as one of the pearls of the market at zero cost. In the last dates it has sounded for Barça and Arsenal.





Thiago silva

Another interesting center-back despite his advanced age. The 35-year-old Brazilian has been the captain and one of the leaders of the Champions League finalist PSG. He is no longer the dominating player of yesteryear, but his extensive experience in the elite is an added value for any team, he was a starter in the last Champions League final that the French lost against Bayern Munich.









Thiago Silva, in the Champions League final

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

He is 38 years old but his talent and unique charisma on the green have allowed him to perform at a good level at Milan since he returned last January. In his new stage with the rossoneri he has played 18 games in which he has scored 10 goals. With no intention of hanging up his boots, the Swedish center forward will continue to talk the next season.





Jose Callejon

The 33-year-old Spanish striker has been a regular in Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli ranks. He has played a total of 33 games in which he has scored four goals. It stands out above all for its ability to contribute in both areas. His long run on the field allows him to reach the baseline while helping on defense.

José Callejón, in the Champions League game against Barça.

Erik Choupo Moting

He was PSG’s hero in the quarterfinals of the Campions League against Atalanta. His was the goal in the discount that allowed the pass to the semifinals of the European competition. After a discreet career in mid-table teams in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, the 31-year-old German but international with Cameroon has been a wild card in the Parisian team, always in the shadow of the great stars he has up front the French team. Away from Paris and in a club with fewer aspirations, he could still have a route.





Borja Valero

The 35-year-old Spanish midfielder continues to preserve his technical quality, but in Antonio Conte’s intense Inter Milan he has not fit in in the latter season. The Madrid player, with plenty of football in his boots still, could fit into a team that is used to playing at lower revolutions.





Claudio Bravo

The veteran Chilean goalkeeper, 37 years old, has not counted in recent years for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, always in the shadow of Ederson, but his extensive experience in the European elite, first with Barça and later in Manchester, can be useful in a team with less pressure. His extensive and successful CV with the national team and at the club level guarantee his quality. The unknown is to know if his advanced age and so much time on the bench have rusted his skills under the sticks.













Daniel sturridge

The 30-year-old English striker disappeared from the football elite last March when the English Football Association imposed a penalty for which he could not play for three months, from March to June, in addition to a fine of more than 170,000 euros for offenses related to illegal gambling. When the sanction was known, Trabzonspor, the team where the Briton was active and leader at that time of the Turkish League, terminated his contract. Now, the former player of Liverpool and Chelsea, among others, is without a team and his scoring ability, although diminished in recent years, can still be interesting for many teams.







