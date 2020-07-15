The five changes will remain in effect until July 2021

Official. La ‘International Football Association Board’ (IFAB) agreed this Wednesday to extend the possibility that the teams make five changes per game until July 31, 2021, as well as in the international competitions that take place during the months of July and August of next year.

“After carrying out an exhaustive evaluation, for which the comments of the different interest groups and an analysis of the impact of the coronavirus on the competition calendars have been received, the IFAB Board of Directors has decided to extend this option “FIFA said in a statement.









The IFAB considers that the reasons that led last May 8 to modify in a “transitory” way the rule 3 referring to “the players” are still valid, since, he stressed, “some of the competitions resumed in 2020 will have less time of the usual recovery or preparation before the start of the following season ”.

Likewise, it justified the extension of this measure in the fact that “many competitions will have to play matches of the 2020/21 season in concentrated periods because they had to start late and without the possibility of ending later than normal due to the dispute over important international tournaments ”





To “affect as little as possible” the development of the matches, the teams will only have three opportunities or different moments during the match to make the substitutions, not counting the ones made during the break, “which are not counted as one of the three opportunities mentioned ”.









However, and as the IFAB emphasized, the organizer of the competition “will continue to have the last word when deciding whether to apply this transitional amendment.”







