The first positives by Covid alert the Tour

The cycling teams raised a cry in the sky days ago when they learned that the Tour de France intended to immediately expel any team that had two or more positives for the Covid-19, either between the runners or their assistants, in the span of a week. The norm has been relaxed, fortunately for the Belgian Lotto set, who was the first to strike: two assistants have tested positive. With the previous rule in hand, the entire Lotto was out of the race without further discussion.

Specifically, it has been decided that these two positives that lead to exclusion should occur among the runners, without considering the positive PCR tests among the auxiliary block to be equally serious. About thirty people make up the sports group that each team travels to the Tour.













Two Lotto auxiliaries and those who shared a room with them, expelled

In the case of Lotto, the two members of the technical direction have already been separated and sent back to their homes and the same measure has been taken with the two people who shared accommodation with them. Four eliminated at once, two mechanics and two masseurs, but no affectation for the eight riders registered in the Tour, who, yes, will be monitored and analyzed again. “Team Lotto-Soudal has decided to send the two affected as well as their roommates home. Safety is the number one priority ”, said the Belgian team in a statement.

Upon learning of the radical initial measure of the Tour, the cycling teams turned to their group and this to the International Cycling Union, which is the one who has made the organizers reconsider. At the same time, we work hard to achieve PCR test results in the shortest possible time. The objective is that a second analysis is necessary before determining the expulsion of a rider. But it is necessary that the results are obtained in less than 24 hours and thus exclude cases of false positives.

All the riders who will compete in the Tour de France have passed a PCR test six days before the race and a second analysis three days in advance. New tests are planned on the two rest days.







