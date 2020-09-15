The First Iberdrola will start on October 4

After months without official competition, the Women’s Football Spanish will start engines again this fall. The next 4th of October the First Iberdrola will kick off an atypical season marked by the Covid-19.

There have been many weeks of uncertainty and many complaints from players, coaches and clubs who have been forced to plan the course without knowing for sure when the competition would start. In July the RFEF announced September 5 as the start date, but in September it delayed the start again, setting October 18 as a new appointment marked in red, but with the possibility of advancing this date with the agreement of the clubs.









In a league that has not competed since March, the will of all the protagonists has been to start as soon as possible and the advance to the weekend of October 3 and 4 has been unanimously approved by all the clubs. Seven months without competing is too long. Now it only remains to know the calendar.

The Management Commission of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has also announced the new competition rules, which contemplate five changes during the game (up to four could be made until now), as well as an expansion of the number of players with a professional record mandatory, which goes from 12 o’clock last season to 14 o’clock for the 2020/21 academic year.

The health protocol has been approved in close collaboration with the Higher Sports Council and includes specific provisions to resolve situations of postponement or suspension due to Covid, as well as recovery days in the calendars to schedule those matches that must be suspended throughout it’s from the season.













Iberdrola Challenge, on October 18 and with more groups





As to Iberdrola Challenge, or Second Division, will begin the weekend of October 17 and 18 with a change in the format for the second consecutive season. If last year all women’s football was restructured by creating two groups in a new category, this year these two groups (North and South) are divided again.

The RFEF explains that in all competitions “a sanitary criterion has been applied to structure the competitions in groups and subgroups, with a principle of geographical proximity”.

There will be two subgroups in each of the groups, that is, four groups in total of between 8 and 9 teams each, all of them grouped according to criteria of geographical proximity, which will play two phases. The regular league will lead to a second phase according to the classification of each team.

The best four of each subgroup will form a promotion phase of eight participants competing for the title of Group Champion. The rest of the teams will be grouped in the fight for permanence in the Second Division.

The promotion and relegation subgroups will face off against those who did not compete in the First Phase. To determine the ascent or descents, the classification of the First Phase will be dragged by coefficients ”, she points out.









Regarding the territorial championships of SpainIn both football and futsal, the RFEF has communicated that they are suspended until the end of the season “at which point it will be decided whether their dispute in concentration format is viable”.







