The eventful celebration of Arsenal that ended with the FA Cup trophy

Sergio Ramos did. If the Real Madrid captain dropped the Copa del Rey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang he dropped the FA Cup. He Arsenal Mikel Arteta rose this Saturday as FA Cup champion, getting the ticket to Europe, from the hand of a great Aubameyang, who scored two goals and became the ‘Gunners’ hero against Chelsea (1-2).

The African traced the goal in the first minutes of Christian Pulicis to disarm an erratic Chelsea that ended with several injured players and with Mateo Kovacic sent off. After the meeting, Aubameyang he received the trophy with honor but, before offering it to his teammates to raise it to the sky at Wembley Stadium, he dropped it and broke it. An anecdote that did not go unnoticed and ended up going viral on social networks.









He Arsenal gets his fourteenth FA Cup, the ticket to the next edition of the Europa League and secures Arteta with the first title in the Highbury showcases since 2018.