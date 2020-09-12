The Endesa Super Cup opens the Spanish basketball season

The 2020-2021 season gets underway this weekend in Tenerife with the dispute of the Endesa Super Cup, first title at stake and prelude to the League that will begin on September 19 and 20, TD Systems Baskonia – Barça and Iberostar Tenerife – Real Madrid They will be the semifinals this Saturday, while on Sunday the grand final of the tournament will be played.

It will be a different competition, not in vain the absence of public It will mark this new edition of the first official tournament of the campaign, but it will not take away the emotion and equality between some teams, some very reinforced and others maintaining their structure that has given them so much success in previous campaigns.













Revenge served

After meeting in the league final, Baskonia and Barça meet again in Tenerife

The first semifinal will be played, in the Santiago Martín Sports Pavilion and from 6.30 pm (peninsular), the TD System Baskonia and Barça. The Catalan team arrives with a new image from the bench. Sarunas Jasikevicius, a former Barça player and former Zalgiris coach, will try to take the Catalan team to the top in all competitions. It maintains the same block of previous campaigns with the incorporation of Calathes, from Panathinaikos and who is giving good feelings this preseason. His rival will be a Baskonia with outstanding additions and also low, like Shengelia's, which could be noticed in the competition. Despite all the team that will lead again Dusko Ivanovic It is, like the Catalans, a team prepared for anything.







Sarunas Jasikevicius

Barça coach







In the press conference prior to the crash, Jasikevicius warned of the dangers of Baskonia. "What worries me the most about Baskonia is their physical level and their counterattack, if we don't stop their game quickly it will be a very long night for us," warned the Lithuanian coach. "Last season we finished with bad feelings, we want to compete again", Adam Hanga added.











The second semifinal, starting at 9:30 p.m. in the same Tenerife pavilion, will be faced by Iberostar Tenerife and Real Madrid. The people of Tenerife, led by Txus Vidorreta come to this appointment with important absence of Dejan Todorovic, injured in the knee and that will be lost all season. The insular team has bet hard this year and the Shermadini and Huertas renovations, they are joined by players who could give the team a quality leap. Aaron Doornekamp has been his strong bet this summer.

Facing a Real Madrid that has bet this year for the continuity of its squad. They have incorporated Alberto Abalde, from Valencia and they recover Carlos Alocen, which was on loan to Zaragoza. Like Barça and Baskonia, a team prepared for everything. The teams' preseason has been marked by their good results achieved and, the main thing, to know if they already have the set-up done for this Tenerife event.











Everything is ready for the good to begin. we will have to wait how the teams are at this point and how they have arrived before a few months with so many uncertainties. If perhaps in the second semifinal there is a favorite, in the first everything is very open and the League final of last season will be repeated. For now, Tenerife will host this first official tournament of the 2020-2021 season and everything is also ready for the start of the League, a week later.










