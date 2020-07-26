The electoral race begins at FC Barcelona

Josep Maria Bartomeu, exonerated from probable handcuffs thanks to football without an audience, will exhaust his long six-year term with its lights and shadows, leaving a club economically stressed, partly due to the coronavirus, and exhausted football after being sustained and elevated by a group of players with whom he could touch the sky with a fabulous treble in 2015 but who are now facing their final stage. In less than a year (it will be between April and June 2021) the elections will take place to replace the current president and the starting grid begins to fill unexpectedly. One could think that, in the face of such a complex panorama, with damaged finances, the mammoth project of Espai Barça in limbo, and the pressure to succeed with the transformation required by the first team, including the delicate management of the final stretch of the Messi’s career, there would be a shortage of people willing to dare to take the helm. It’s not like that. At the moment several partners have decided to introduce themselves, although most are waiting for the right moment to communicate it as the track cyclists do, watching over each other.













It is not the case of Victor Font. Convinced that the presidential race is in the background and in need of exposure to make himself known, this businessman born in Granollers 47 years ago has spent two years engaged in linking events to explain his candidacy. In 2015 he already tried to present himself, although he gave up considering that his proposal and his team were not mature enough. In October 2019, he enjoyed his best opportunity to reach the social mass by participating in the assembly with a partisan speech to include electronic voting as a regular consultation body. With 359 votes in favor, 173 against and 67 blank, the idea was rejected by requiring two thirds of the affirmative vote for approval under the statutes. Font, founding shareholder of the newspaper See

, moved to Granollers after years living in Dubai as one of the proprietary partners of Delta Partners Group, an international consulting firm in the world of telecommunications. His most powerful electoral asset is Xavi Hernández, whom Bartomeu tried unsuccessfully to recruit last January to replace Ernesto Valverde.





It has not taken the step yet but is preparing to do so Jordi Roche. President of Girona with only 26 years old (2001-05) and later of the Catalan Football Federation with 31 (2005-08), Roche, born in Girona 45 years ago, has been plucking the daisy for more than one year, animated by a nucleus of very Barcelona and influential friends, including Sandro Rosell. Entrepreneur specializing in the education sector, Roche does not consider it necessary to appear prematurely in the media, among other things, because he believes that any premature appearance could be misinterpreted as opposition, harming the club in an especially difficult situation due to the pandemic. He has a new project based on the choice of talent to occupy positions of responsibility and thus give the turnaround that, in his opinion, requires the entity to reactivate itself. In recent months he has maintained contacts to finish outlining an eventual candidacy. List October as a possible month to announce it.









Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona who broke at the time (2003) with what was established surrounded by a young and uncomplexed board of directors that would end up divided but which at the time spun what they called the virtuous circle at full speed. Hand in hand with Pep Guardiola and with flag cruyffism, the first team made good game synchronized history and titles like never before in their history. Laporta, who already appeared in the 2015 elections and clearly lost to Josep Maria Bartomeu (33% of the votes against 54%) wants to try again, although it has not yet been made official. “I have more and more desire to introduce myself,” he said recently, using a very critical tone with current managers.





A new candidate who has not yet spoken publicly but is likely to do so is Juan Rosell (63). President of the CEOE for eight years and of Development for six, this businessman considers that perhaps the time has come to turn to the club of his life by contributing a personal project for which he is looking for travel companions. He is succeeding. His strong point considers that it is the economic one, although without neglecting the necessary intervention that the first team has demanded for some seasons. He believes it is essential to surround himself with a professionally strong team to manage the club at a time like today. He has three children, all partners too.









Emili Rousaud (54) went from being the theoretically perfect dolphin to give continuity to the Bartomeu board to resigning vice president and protagonist of one of the most critical moments for the current board. Faced with the president, among other reasons for his differences as a result of the so-called Barçagate, Rousaud resigned along with five fellow board members and his subsequent accusations have led him to court. He is still excited despite everything with the idea of ​​being president. He has in mind the idea of ​​a club that he wants to lead.

There are more potential applicants in the pools than those already mentioned; no woman by the way despite the fact that Maria Teixidor, who resigned with Rousaud, weighed her up at the time. Former candidates like Agustí Benedito and Toni Freixa, the latter very active on social networks, must decide if they enter the fight again, and has also meant the businessman and politician of Sant Cugat

Lluís Fernández Alá

(52). “The club is too divided and we are the only candidate that this union of Barcelona can offer. We do not have our sporting enemy inside, but outside ”, he declared.











The proliferation of pre-candidates suggests possible mergers and pacts in the months before the elections in an idea, that of the consensus among Barcelona fans attending to the key moment that the entity is experiencing, defended from a good sector that collides with the vision of more realistic sectors. “This will be Vietnam.” Political and media interests will ooze as the moment of truth approaches.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of FC Barcelona (Mané Espinosa)



On the other hand, the screening of pre-candidates will also be caused by the demand for the presentation of an economic guarantee as a mandatory condition to achieve the status of president. Taking as reference the last budget of 1,000 million euros, the incoming directive should endorse about 150 million, 15 percent as stipulated in the statutes. No matter how many losses there will be (which will be) in the next financial year due to the effects of the coronavirus, the guarantee will continue to be a difficult wall to cross.







