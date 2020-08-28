The earthquake of Messi’s goodbye floods all the covers

When the river sounds…

Leo Messi

He already told Barça’s new coach, Ronald Koeman, that he looked more outside than inside. The sporting, institutional crisis and the shame of 2-8 against Bayern have ended the patience of the best player of all time and he has finally decided

say goodbye to the club where I was about to turn 20.

He became engaged to the Catalans as a 13-year-old boy after signing an improvised contract with technical secretary Carles Rexach on a napkin. In these years he has won everything at the club level and at the individual level. He has touched the glory and has fallen in love with all those who enjoy football beyond the colors. What nobody could imagine is that Messi would communicate his intention to leave the Camp Nou with a burofax

The news of the year in the sports press

Unsurprisingly, this announcement has overshadowed everything in the sports world. It is undoubtedly the football news of the year and monopolizes all the covers of sports newspapers. And not only in our country, Argentina, Italy, France and UK they also pick up the news with amazement. The first for the love they feel for the star born in their lands, while the others are attentive in case Messi decides to sign for one of their teams.

Front page of Mundo Deportivo newspaper of August 26

Sports world

has dyed its cover black to give a funereal touch to this goodbye. “Bomba Messi: He wants to go!“, They exclaim with a photo of the Argentine from behind along with some of the headlines that the day left this Tuesday: Messi interprets that the clause of his contract is still in force due to the exceptional nature of the situation due to him coronavirus while the club reminds him that he won on June 10; the directive asks him to reconsider; the crack called a few days ago Pep Guardiola to see if there were any chances of signing for Manchester City.

Cover of Marca newspaper of August 26

“… And the bomb exploded !!!:” I want to leave Barça, “the newspaper headlines

Brand

. From the Unidad Editorial newspaper they recall that this goodbye was seen to come as announced on previous covers. “Messi sent a burofax to the club yesterday asking for the freedom letter taking advantage of a clause of your contract. Bartomeu sets up an emergency meeting and responds by burofax that he wants him to stay ”, they add.

Cover of the newspaper As of August 26

From the capital they practically see the march of Messi as one more victory for Real Madrid, since its eternal enemy is noticeably weakened. From the newspaper

Ace

Cover of the Sport newspaper of August 26

(Sport)



In

Sport

they consider that yesterday’s burofax has started a “total war!” They claim that the club has no intention of selling it and will not negotiate a transfer. On the other hand, they point out which teams dream of signing the best player in the world: “PSG, ​​Manchester United, City and Inter Milan have already contacted Leo’s environment to sign him before the decision to leave the Camp Nou.

Cover of the newspaper L’Esportiu of August 26

(L’Esportiu)



Continuing with the Catalan press, the newspaper

L’Esportiu

it dedicates practically its entire cover to the news of the year with a resounding title: “He said enough”. They predict that this goodbye will end in a battle between the player and the club due to the interpretation of the clause on the freedom letter that both interpret differently.









Cover of the newspaper Olé of August 26

(Olé)



The most important sports newspaper in Argentina,

Ole

, already dropped this Tuesday that the crack decision was about to be announced and they were right. “World mess in the city. Messi made noise like never before telling Barcelona, ​​with a document letter, that he is leaving the club where he played his entire career. And today Guardiola’s team is stinging: there is still much to define … ”, he points out in his cover page Olé.

Cover of the newspaper L’Equipe of August 26

(L’Equipe)



From France the newspaper

L’Equipe

titled with a “Goodbye?”In Spanish next to a close-up photo of Messi. Already in French they point out that the candidates to recruit the Argentine star would be the two Manchester teams, Inter Milan or PSG.









Front page of the Corriere dello Sport newspaper of August 26

(Corriere dello Sport)





Corriere dello Sport

speaks of a “shock” by the desire of Messi: “I leave Barcelona”. They point directly to PSG and Manchester City as possible destinations for the Argentine, “but to Moratti …”, alluding to the words of the honorary president of the Inter de Milan in which he pointed out that this would be the ideal year to sign Messi.

Cover of the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport dello Sport of August 26

(La Gazzetta dello Sport)



The other great Italian sports newspaper,

La Gazzetta dello Sport

, has given more prominence on its cover to Conte’s renewal as coach of the Inter de Milan, but without forgetting the goodbye messi . Although PSG or City are on pole for taking him, it is still Inter’s great dream.









Cover of the Mirror Sport newspaper of August 26

(Mirror Sport)



English Mirror Sport makes a pun on its cover – “What a Mess”(What a disaster, in Spanish) – to refer to Messi’s departure from Barça and the scandal of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who has been sentenced to 21 months and 13 days in jail for various crimes related to a fight with tourists on the Greek island of Mykonos. They add that the Manchester City, where besides Guardiola is the ‘Kun’ Agüero, he keeps on alert.



