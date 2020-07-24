The discreet roof of Barcelona

Very close to one of the most iconic and popular mountains in Catalonia, the Pedraforca, discreetly emerges the highest peak in the province of Barcelona, ​​the Costa Cabirolera, of 2,604.4 meters, 98 more than its requested neighbor. While hundreds of people complete the Stone on a summer weekend, very few choose to deviate towards this summit on horseback between Berguedà, Baixa Cerdanya and Alt Urgell. Even the mountain runner and brand new club president Mountain Runners de Berga, Judit Franch, only uploaded it three times, the last time for this report.















A mountain of 2,604.4 meters

You ask the people of Berguedà about the Costa Cabirolera and they don’t know where it is, much less that it is the highest altitude summit in the region and Barcelona







Judit Franch

Mountain runner







“You ask the people of Berguedà about the Costa Cabirolera and they don’t know where it is, much less that it is the highest altitude summit in the region and in Barcelona,” he says as soon as he begins the tour along the path that links Collell with Gisclareny, in the Coll de les Bassotes area. So far we have come from the track that passes through the viewpoint of Gressolet (Saldes), a corner taken on the last Sunday of June by a multitude of hikers eager for nature after the long period of seclusion by the Covid-19.

The first section of the route heads through meadows following the PR-C 124, which matches the orange markings on the Horses of the Wind, the circular journey through the Cadí-Moixeró Natural Park which attracts ultra distance runners from all over the world. Except this 2020, each September it houses the Ultra Pirineu, the test of more than 100 kilometers and 6,600 meters of slopes in which Judit started in the world of competition at the age of 27 (she is now 34), finishing fifth, in 2014. The result has merit because two months before he had been diagnosed with diabetes.









He says he felt like practicing this sport when, a year earlier, he witnessed the exciting departure of the Ultra Pirineu participants in Bagà. So he made the decision to be there in the next edition and turned to the reputed runner and coach. Pau Bartoló for you to prepare.

The Costa Cabirolera offers breathtaking landscapes of the Cadí (RM BOSCH)



Accustomed to advancing at a more than vigorous pace, Franch struggles to accommodate the slower pace of her companion. While the athlete answers the questions, the journalist takes the opportunity to take a breath on the way to the Passage of the Gosolans.

“To see how my body and mind responded, I signed up that summer to the Núria-Queralt, 92 km, but I could not finish it, I was ill, I was blurred and I abandoned. At the hospital they tested me and told me that I had diabetes, ”he says. That setback did not prevent her from combining the competition with her work as a graphic designer. With a diet and insulin control, she continues to face wild ultramarathons, such as the 105 km with 8,000 meters of climbs of the Buff Epic Trail, in the Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici national park, which she won in 2017.









Very few people climb the Costa Cabirolera, the neighboring Pedraforca eclipses the summit of Barcelona (RM BOSCH)



The places that lead to the top of the Costa Cabirolera have a long history. The GR 107 also runs through here. Way of the Good Men –From Berga to the castle of Montségur, in France–, which follows the migration routes used by the Cathars in their flight from the bloody crusade orchestrated by the Catholic Church between the 12th and 14th centuries.

During the ascent we met several times with two mountaineers who also aim at the Costa Cabirolera. After the Pas del Gosolans, follow the GR 150.1 marks until you reach Cortal dels Cortils, a small cabin, and from there go to Pas dels Cabirols. A slope truffled with slippery stones is one of the last pitfalls to approach the summit on a cloudy morning that mortgages the views.

The runner, at the top, on June 28 (RM BOSCH)













Once up there, we glimpse the north face of Pedraforca and we do enjoy a breathtaking close-up of the Cadí cliffs and the silhouette of the towns of Estana and Bellver. “A clearer day we would also see the Aneto and the Possets”, points out our guide. At the immense summit we only find the aforementioned couple of mountaineers, who continue their route after a snack. There are no queues here.





Pioneers

A team made up entirely of women runs the Mountain Runners club in Berga chaired by Judit Franch

In addition to the merit of consolidating herself as a great athlete despite her diabetes, Franch has also made history by heading a board made up exclusively of women who have chaired since August 2019 the Mountain Runners, a club with a thousand members that has crossed borders for being a pioneer in starting a school for mountain runners, through which 200 students pass each year. We suspect that it should be the only entity in the country with fully female management.

When I got back to the car, after three hours and 26 minutes without counting the stops, 922 meters of positive elevation gain and an 11.6 km route, I ask him how long it would have taken him alone. “Maybe an hour and a half?”









The Gironella runner at a time of ascent (ROSA M. BOSCH)







Itinerary of 11.6 km and 922 meters of positive slope on June 28

The route is completed in less than three and a half hours without counting stops









