The dilemma: Pochettino, Xavi or a transition coach?

The most popular decision in the Barcelona crisis that has a scope that is still difficult to imagine is the dismissal of Quique Setién. The Cantabrian’s dream ended the nightmare of Lisbon. But Setién had been sentenced for a long time after not winning Valencia, Sevilla, Atlélico or Madrid. In fact, before traveling to Portugal for the final eight, the relay was already planned. The one chosen by President Josep Maria Bartomeu was Mauricio Pochettino, trusted person of the president and good friend of Planes.

The problem is that Friday's shameful humiliation against Bayern has blown up Bartomeu's plans. The shock wave has reached the box. Barto no longer has his hands free since he has less than a year left and perhaps not a whole season. That also implies that Pochettino can rethink his yes to Barça.













Symbol of Spanish

The Argentine qualified his never at Barça and is a top coach, although it is difficult for him to accept a short challenge with an expiration date

Do not forget that the Argentine coach is the current finalist in the Champions League with Tottenham and it will be until August 23. Pochettino is among the top-10 coaches of the moment. In his favor he plays that he has a team and his great relationship with Bartomeu. In that sense, you have to read the rectification to his sentence that he would never coach Barça. He is a symbol of Espanyol but a professional, he came to say.

Another thing is that he agrees to sign when he knows that his hours are counted since the new president will hardly count on him since there is no winning continuation option from the board. Also, who knows if, by taking a short project and without a long journey, the door of Madrid that has always been open for him would be closing.





Remote option

Xavi is the favorite of some captains but he wants to get to the Camp Nou to start a project from scratch

The situation has changed. There is little to gain and much to lose. From an opportunity it has become a bummer. For this reason, a transition technician such as Francisco Javier García Pimienta is meditating on the board. The team's coach is a man of the house who would hold out until the outgoing board of directors took office.









Among some captains of the squad the favorite is Xavi Hernández, whom they know well. Xavi's option is remote because his idea is to arrive at the Camp Nou to start a project from scratch with people he fully trusts. The one from Terrassa, who renewed with Al Sadd with an escape clause to go to Barcelona, ​​does not have feeling with Bartomeu and the January meeting with Éric Abidal and Òscar Grau ended like the rosary of dawn.





Calm the waters

García Pimienta is a man of the house who would hold out until the new board took a position

The only possibility for the arrival of the Egarense would be to reach a consensus with the presidential candidates who have already announced that they will present themselves and agree to the return of Xavi, who has always supported the candidate Víctor Font. It would be for the good of the club and with the promise that the managers who would stay until the elections would give him what he asked.

Juventus solved the problem with surgical speed. 24 hours after the elimination of the Champions League against Lyon, Sarri was out and in his place sat Andrea Pirlo, a personality respected by all and who defended the Bianconera shirt in four years. Barça is in full dilemma and has no easy solution.













Other alternatives

The names of Blanc, Gallardo or Pizzi have already been on the table of the sports dome at some point

So there are more alternatives. Laurent Blanc and Juan Antonio Pizzi wore the Blaugrana shirt and their names were on the table with Luis Enrique's goodbye in 2017. Marcelo Gallardo also likes it but El Muñeco, two-time Libertadores champion with River Plate, is still there club since 2014 and has never coached in Europe, so it would be a risky gamble like Tata Martino's.



