The Diamond League kicks off three months late

And yes, high-pompadour athletics finally appears on stage.

Does it tomorrow in Turku (Finland), scene of the Paavo Nurmi Games, and especially on Friday, restart of the Diamond League: will do it in Monaco, with three months of delay, things of the virus.

Events have put the mechanisms of World Athletics to the test, the International Athletics Federation, hell-bent on saving the season. Millions of euros in sponsorships and television rights were at stake.

Responsible for the meetings in Turku and Monaco they had to rack their brains. The mechanisms of social distance are complex. Monaco welcomes athletes from the United States, Kenya and Uganda, countries that are outside the security perimeter of the Schengen area.









All athletes must pass Covid-19 before taking a plane, a fact that has blocked Conseslus Kipruto, an Olympic gold medalist of 3,000 m obstacles, who tested positive this week. The athletes will pass another check upon landing in Monaco. The organization has reserved the Riviera Marriott hotel, three minutes from the Louis II stadium. Most athletes will rest in individual rooms. In the stadium, they will not have contact with the spectators.